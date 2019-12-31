Kohl’s Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

New Year’s Day is a federal holiday and many places of business will be closed. But if you’re looking to take advantage of the day off and do some shopping, Kohl’s is one of the retail stores that is keeping its doors open.

Kohl’s will be open for regular business hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The retail chain is typically open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, it’s important to note that individual stores may have varying hours. Click here to find the Kohl’s store nearest you.

Shoppers Have Until January 5 to Redeem Kohl’s Cash Accrued During the Holiday Season

One of Kohl’s most common promotions is its “Kohl’s Cash.” During specific earning periods, shoppers can accrue $10 worth of Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent in the store.

The retail chain had one of these periods going during the holiday season, from December 10 through December 24. A Kohl’s spokesperson in the External Communications & PR office confirmed to Heavy via email that Kohl’s Cash earned during that period can be used until midnight on January 5, 2020. Kohl’s Cash is accepted only during the specified redemption dates, as explained on the company’s website.

The Cash can be redeemed in-store, online, at a Kohl’s Kiosk and on the Kohl’s app. If you have a Kohl’s online account, check it to see if you accrued Cash there. Kohl’s Cash is automatically stored in the Kohl’s Wallet when shoppers purchase items online.

Kohl’s Cash can be applied to any purchase. Right now, the company is also promoting massive clearance sales with items up to 70 percent off. Customers can use their Cash toward these items as well.

New Year’s Day Is One of Ten Federal Holidays Observed Each Year

The U.S. government has ten paid federal holidays that are observed each year. New Year’s Day is included on that list, but New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday.

Private businesses have the option to follow the government’s lead and give employees paid days off on these federal holidays, but there is no legal requirement to do so. That is why many restaurants and retail chains stay open.

The federal holidays include: