Is Kohl’s Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2019?

Kohl’s is open on Christmas Eve, but it will be CLOSED on Christmas Day 2019. That said, the department store will be extending its business hours during Christmas Eve, in an effort to help those with last-minute deliveries. Read on for a complete rundown of the Kohl’s holiday schedule.

Most Kohl’s locations will be open around the clock until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will offer in-store pickup in two hours or less, and orders can be placed online or on the retailer’s smartphone app. If online orders are placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, customers will be able to pick up their package before close. This is the seventh straight year that Kohl’s has offered around the clock shopping.

All Kohl’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day, and will re-open at 7 a.m. on December 26. That said, stores may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading down to your nearest Kohl’s location. You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We do recommend putting in your city and zip code to see what hours are listed on the website.

Fortunately, the Kohl’s holiday offers continue well into 2020. USA Today reports that you can earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent, which can be redeemed at any point between December 25 and January 5. You can go through the redeeming process online or in stores, depending on the products you wish to use the cash on. You can also earn rewards on purchases with Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program.

Some of the holiday specials that Kohl’s offers can be utilized with these promo codes:

GIFT30 : This promo code will only work if you are a Kohl’s charge customer, but it will allow you to save up to 30% on purchases.

: This promo code will only work if you are a Kohl’s charge customer, but it will allow you to save up to 30% on purchases. DEALS : This promo code allows non-charge customers to save up to 15% on purchases under $100 or 20% on purchases more than $100.

: This promo code allows non-charge customers to save up to 15% on purchases under $100 or 20% on purchases more than $100. SPARKLE10: This promo code will take $10 off a $50 fine and silver jewelry purchase.

Christmas Day and Easter Sunday are the only federal holidays that Kohl’s observes. They are open every other day of the year, including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day (4th of July). That said, there are some modifications to Kohl’s business hours around Thanksgiving. Kohl’s does not open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and it stays open from 1 a.m. to midnight on Black Friday.