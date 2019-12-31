Is Krispy Kreme Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Krispy Kreme is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The donut chain will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and enjoy donuts up until the New Year. Read on for a rundown of the Krispy Kreme holiday schedule and the special deals they are offering.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Krispy Kreme stays open for, with some of the others being Memorial Day and Christmas Eve. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, the other holidays Krispy Kreme remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get whatever your favorite Krispy Kreme donut may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that some Krispy Kreme locations are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

Krispy Kreme New Year’s Deal

Krispy Kreme is offering a special New Year’s deal. The deal allows customers to purchase two Original Glazed Dozens for just $12, but it is only valid on New Year’s Eve. According to the official website, it is not available at locations in Puerto Rico.

“Offer valid 12/31/2019 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market),” the website states. “Limit 2 redemptions at special price. Not valid in Puerto Rico. Offer valid for 2 Original Glazed Dozens. Offer excludes Mini Doughnuts. Not valid with any other offer or coupon. Not valid for delivery or online ordering.”

Krispy Kreme also states that the deal will be void if “altered, copied, sold, purchased, transferred, exchanged, taxed, restricted or prohibited by law. Not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Upcharge or exclusions may apply for specialty doughnuts or specialty dozens. Customer pays any sales tax.”

You can click here for a list of the participating Krispy Kreme locations.

