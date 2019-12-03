Why Kristin Chenoweth Put Her Career Before Marriage

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has accumulated dozens of award nominations and wins over the course of her illustrious career. But some fans are still wondering why she has never gotten married or had children.

In a candid 2014 interview with Redbook, Chenoweth called herself a “runaway bride” — she has been engaged three times — and said that she just wants to find the right person.

“I still believe in marriage, but really and truly, I just want to find the right person,” she said, after having just then broken things off with her fiance, movie producer Dana Brunetti. “I’ve been a runaway bride twice in my younger years, so I figure, if the person doesn’t enhance your life, why do it? I’m getting better at the recognizing when things aren’t working and moving on instead of staying with it for years.”

She went on to say that a lot of women, like Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock, are “starting over in life” at her age and she admires that.

“I look up to women who are strong and really good at what they do. [In dating] there’s a sacrifice it takes when you’re a successful working woman, so as women are getting stronger, it’s happening later in life.”

Chenoweth also told Bustle that she received some poignant advice from Betty White once, encouraging her to follow her own dreams instead of pursuing ones that society makes women think they should pursue.

“You’re a lifer,” she recalled White telling her. “That’s what I am. All those things for sure can be in your life, but [your career] will always come first because it’s what you were born to do.”

White famously never had any children either, and Chenoweth said she doesn’t feel the need to have any — but if she does decide she wants kids, she wants to adopt because she herself was adopted as an infant.

“If I wake up one day and I feel that I need that full circle of being a parent, I will adopt a child … I’ve always felt that,” said Chenoweth. “Whether I can have them on my own biologically or not, the rules have gone out the window. I have many kids in my life that I take care of and that I love like my own. It’s all been a sacrifice so that I can do what I love.”

Chenoweth is currently dating musician Josh Bryant, telling US Weekly this past summer that she doesn’t necessarily need a ring from him at any point. “I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap.”

