Is Kroger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

It’s the most wonderful time of year, when we celebrate Christmas with family and friends. But for many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, we have good news and bad news. Kroger stores are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve, but Closed on Christmas Day

Most Kroger stores are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day, according to Kroger’s 2019 Christmas ad. Although Heavy could not reach Kroger’s corporate office for comment, the company’s regional ads all explain the holiday hours. Local stores’ hours can vary. Here are examples. (Note that pharmacy hours may differ.)

So as you can see, stores will be closed on Christmas but are typically open on Christmas Eve. If you’re still not sure of the hours, call your local Kroger to confirm. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting, you’ll want to stop by on Christmas Eve before the stores close early.

Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for Christmas, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’ve got everything you could want for a holiday meal, from spiral-cut ham to brown sugar ham, whole frozen turkeys, bone-in beef ribeye, and more. You can find main course recipes and side dish recipes here.

READ NEXT: How to Call Santa Claus on the Phone in 2019