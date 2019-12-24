Is Kroger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

It’s the most wonderful time of year, when we celebrate Christmas with family and friends. But for many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, we have good news and bad news. Kroger stores are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.
Kroger Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve, but Closed on Christmas Day
Most Kroger stores are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day, according to Kroger’s 2019 Christmas ad. Although Heavy could not reach Kroger’s corporate office for comment, the company’s regional ads all explain the holiday hours. Local stores’ hours can vary. Here are examples. (Note that pharmacy hours may differ.)
- In the Atlanta region (like Savannah and Augusta, Myrtle Beach SC, and Columbia SC), stores are open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. They’ll all open at 7 a.m. on December 26.
- In the Southwest region in Texas, stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on December 26, along with pharmacies which will operate their regular hours on Dec. 26.
- In the Michigan region (such as Detroit), stores close 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. They’ll be open regular hours on Dec. 26.
- In the Central region (such as Indianapolis and Fort Wayne), stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas day. They’ll be open regular hours on Dec. 26.
- In the Nashville region, stores are closed for Christmas Day and open on Christmas Eve. They’ll reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- In the Louisville region, stores close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They’ll be closed on Christmas Day, and will open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- In the Cincinnati region, stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, will stay closed Christmas Day, and will open at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26. Pharmacies will open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- But stores in the Columbus region (like Toledo, Wheeling, Wierton and Mansfield) will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, stay closed Christmas Day, and open on Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.
- In the mid-Atlantic region, stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, stay closed on Christmas Day, and open at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- Stores in the Delta region stores will be closed on Christmas Day, open on Christmas Eve. They’ll open at their regular time on Dec. 26.
So as you can see, stores will be closed on Christmas but are typically open on Christmas Eve. If you’re still not sure of the hours, call your local Kroger to confirm. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here.
Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting, you’ll want to stop by on Christmas Eve before the stores close early.
Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for Christmas, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’ve got everything you could want for a holiday meal, from spiral-cut ham to brown sugar ham, whole frozen turkeys, bone-in beef ribeye, and more. You can find main course recipes and side dish recipes here.
READ NEXT: How to Call Santa Claus on the Phone in 2019