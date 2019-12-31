Is Kwik Trip Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Kwik Trip is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re in need of a convenience store or to fill up your vehicle with gas, you’re in luck. Most Kwik Trip stores are open 365 days a year, although hours could be limited in certain locations, so we always recommend calling your nearest store to be sure of the holiday hours.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Kwik Trip gas stations are also open 24 hours a day, and remain open for all major and minor holidays. The site states, “Stores may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours. Many locations will open late and/or close early on holidays. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Kwik Trip or Kwik Star holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday shopping!”

Here’s what you need to know about their holiday schedule and history:

Kwik Trip Typically Remains Open 365 Days a Year

Kwik Trip is a chain of convenience stores founded in 1965 with locations throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota under the name Kwik Trip, and in northeast Iowa under the name Kwik Star, Central Hours reports. According to HSH, Kwik Trip remains open for all of the following holidays, although hours may be reduced or limited in certain locations:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day–

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Christmas Day

Christmas Eve

Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

New Year’s Eve

Although Kwik Trip generally remains open for all holidays, we again recommend calling your local store to make sure they are open on big holidays like Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Easter Sunday, as some stores (especially in smaller communities or rural areas), may be closed or have reduced hours.

Kwik Trip is Primarily Located Across Wisconsin, Minnesota & Iowa & is Involved in Many Charities

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based out of La Crosse, Wisconsin and employs more than 25,000 workers, according to the Kwik Trip website. “If you’ve been in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Iowa recently, there’s a good chance we’ve seen you at one of our 600+ stores,” the site states.

The Kwik Trip mission statement reads, “To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.”

The chain of gas stations has its own kitchen, bakery, dairy, distribution and transportation services, and they produce most of what they serve at each gas station location. Kwik Trip also helps support many foundations and charities, including the Special Olympics, Feeding America, the Freedom Honor Flight, UCP (United Cerebral Palsy), and the American Red Cross, among many others.

“From employee volunteers and family support programs to monetary contributions and fundraising efforts, we believe making a difference in our communities goes far beyond helping folks get through the day.”