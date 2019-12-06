Who Is Lea Michele Dating in Real Life? She’s Married to Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is starring in ABC’s new Christmas romance movie: Same Time, Next Christmas. The popular star of Glee may be starring in a romance movie, but in real life she’s also found a lasting love of her own. Lea Michele is married to Zandy Reich and they’ve been married since March 9, 2019.

Her Husband Zandy Reich Was Seen with Her in Hawaii While She Was Filming ‘Same Time, Next Christmas’

It’s nice to see Michele so happy, since she’s been through so much in her life. On Thanksgiving she wrote: “Today I am so beyond grateful for all of life’s incredible blessings.. but most importantly for the most amazing family in the whole world. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

While she was filming ABC’s Same Time, Next Christmas, which first aired on December 5, 2019, her husband Zandy Reich was seen with her in Hawaii and she shared some photos with him on Instagram. “Only he can get me to smile this big,” she wrote in the photo below.

The photo above was shared just two days before she announced on Instagram that she had wrapped filming Same Time, Next Christmas.

She had posted this next photo with Reich on August 26, writing: “You, me, Hawaii.”

She also posted photos with her co-stars and seemed to have blast filming the movie in Hawaii.

Here’s another sweet picture of her and her husband in July:

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich Were Married in March

The two were just married in March and are very much in love. Michele, 32, married Reich, 36, in a ceremony in northern California, People shared. They had been dating for two years but had been friends long before that, having first been introduced by Michele’s best friend.

Insider shared that the two met at her best friend’s wedding, in true romance-movie-fashion.

He proposed in April 2018 in the Hamptons.

Zandy Reich is the head of business development for Theory, a clothing company, People shared, and was previously president of AYR. He played lacrosse in college and graduated from the Wharton School of Business.

Michele told People that Reich helps her rest, center herself, and stay grounded.

Fans are thrilled about Zandy Reich and the joy he’s brought to Lea Michele. Many fans from Glee days still remember when Cory Monteith died of an accidental fatal combination of heroin and alcohol in 2013. His death was shocking as he still starred on Glee. He and Michele were dating in real life, and their characters had been considered “end game.” on the show. In July 2018, she posted this about Monteith:

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

Monteith’s death was devastating to Michele, and fans are so glad that she’s now found love and happiness with Zandy Reich.

“It was literally the best day of my entire life… it was so perfect. I wish I could do it over and over again,” @LeaMichele says of her wedding. She also shares her favorite Christmas music ahead of performing a song from her 1st holiday album #ChristmasInTheCity pic.twitter.com/Cc87ShgQ99 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2019

She has said that their wedding was the best day of her life.