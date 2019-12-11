Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer; Clues & Guesses So Far 12/10/2019

The Leopard is one of a few remaining characters on The Masked Singer. As speculation has grown over the season, viewers and judges have seen some clues lead them in what could be the wrong direction. Other clues seem to be close to revealing the person behind the mask. Read on to find out which clues have been given about The Leopard and who could surprise everyone at the big reveal

The Clues Up to This Point

Even before the first big introductions to each character, viewers were being baited with tricky clues and possibly misleading details. The gender of the singer is almost certain to be a male. With so many details, one of the first might be the most revealing. A headline proclaiming “Crazy Game” among the phrase and a certain date has been a huge clue for those playing along at home.

The person whose chosen the leopard persona spoke about being “on top” and a “heavy hitter.” In what is an odd callback to the earlier headline, “out of hits” is boldly displayed. It may be a reference to their next statement about not caring about comments or press speculation. Attention turned to a more fashionable statement as the character finally said they were “stripping away the headlines.”

In character still, the celebrity stated that the leopard can be divine. Apparently they felt like their “mask” was lost in a “smackdown”, but somehow thought should stay in primetime. An abandoned child gives the person pause for thought as they talk about being passed from family to family. Of course, those incidents made them want to be a better parent. They want to matter to their children. It’s all about that special home or place for this competitor.

The word “pose” was brought to life on the headlines. Those fashion buzz words runway and catwalk made an appearance. It’s enough for the singer to declare they are channeling their “inner glamazon.”to viewers. As he revealed more time travelling and previous performances for important people. Only cameras make the contestant reflect on a preferred life away from prying eyes. Among the chaotic scene that is backstage at the show, he admits how “liberating” this has been. The locations New York, Paris, and Australia mean something to this person.

The Guesses Have Narrowed to Two Celebrities

When the season started, the guesses spanned to both male and female celebs. One of the reasons why may have been early clues that could have led people to that conclusion. As the gender based guesses narrowed down, the choices have been split between singer Seal and actor Billy Porter. While Seal’s accent and certain clues such as the “Crazy Game” headline have pointed to him being the contestant, he’s not revealing the answer. Billy Porter on the other hand has stated publicly that he is not competing on the show.