Lil Uzi Vert Announces He’s Dropping ‘Futsal Shuffle’ at Midnight

Lil Uzi Vert revealed on Twitter that he will be releasing his much-anticipated track “Futsal Shuffle” tonight at midnight. The 25-year-old rapper has been teasing the track for the past few weeks on social media which started a viral dance craze before the song was released.

Uzi announced the release on Twitter and accompanied it with a video of a female anime character performing the dance with the track in the background. He’s been teasing the track throughout November and reposting videos to his social media of fans doing the dance.

This would be Uzi’s first single since dropping “Sanguine Paradise” and “That’s a Rack” in earlier this year in April. It’s the first single off Uzi’s oft-delayed upcoming album “Eternal Atake”. While the rapper has repeatedly said the album is coming “soon” and even given fans some false hope by giving them incorrect dates, the album still doesn’t have a concrete release date.

Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t released an album since 2017’s “Luv is Rage 2” and still remains one of the most popular, sought after voices in the genre. Fans have grown impatient and somewhat indifferent over the past year as their patience turns to frustration waiting on Uzi’s new album.

Uzi claims the album is done and that his label, Generation Now, is preventing it from being released. Label bosses DJ Drama and Don Cannon say that the rapper is free to release the album any day he wants. DJ Drama commented on a post made by DJ Akademiks on Instagram and wrote “uzi should put EA out tomorrow or any day he wants. He has me & Cannon’s total support and blessings to drop it!”

Uzi responded to the comment with an Instagram story post of his own. “If you want your album 2 drop Number One Rule don’t hang with the boss girlfriend,” he wrote, “Let the guilty answer all the blogs. FREE UZI.”

Fellow rapper NAV also claimed around the same time that the Cannon and Drama wouldn’t allow him to release Uzi’s verse off of his album “Bad Habits”. “DJ Drama and Don Cannon won’t clear his verse legally,” Nav wrote on Instagram. “I used to be a big fan of them since Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and thought they support new artists. I guess it’s all about the $$$$ for them now!”

In the midst of his frustration, Uzi claimed he deleted the album and was “retiring from music”.

Jay-Z and his management company Roc Nation came to the rescue when they settled the issue with Drama and Cannon for undisclosed terms. This freed Uzi from his contract and allowed him to join Roc Nation. They are the only company managing him now which means he is free to drop Eternal Atake when the album is ready. He released a single at the time to celebrate his new label titled “Free Uzi” with an accompanying music video directed by Qasquiat.

The “Money Longer” rapper teased the track earlier this week on Twitter when he said that he would drop it “before Rolling Loud”. The rapper is performing at the festival which takes place on From December 14-15 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

This single is a good sign for Uzi but doesn’t mean that “Eternal Atake” is any closer to dropping. The rapper went on a tweetstorm earlier this month and lashed out at his label and manager, blaming them for the delays and the fact that the record hasn’t dropped yet.

He also accused his producer Forza of leaking his songs for money. “Forza lucky I ain’t fuck him up bitch ass n***a like I ain’t know he was stealing and selling music,” said Uzi in a tweet that’s since been deleted. “We Shoulda Stomped You Out ..But Just Kicked You Out ya suite Bitch SLEEP OUTSIDE ….. If you Don’t Know This Who Was Leaking and Selling….. I KNOW U COLD AS SHIT HOE.”

Uzi also admitted that it’s been too long since he released music and called his remaining fans “family” because “all the fans left a long time ago”.

“Eternal Atake”‘s constant delays have become a running joke with music fans and is approaching Dr. Dre’s “Detox” levels of delays and frustrations.

‘Futsal Shuffle’ Becomes the Internet’s Hottest Dance Trend

Lil Uzi Vert’s release strategy may be frustrating to fans but the young artist knows exactly what he’s doing. He recognizes that the popularity of singles depends on memes, TikTok, and Triller, Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” proved this theory, and made his dance so that it would spread on social media.

Ever since he uploaded a video of his dance, he’s been encouraging fans to post their own videos and reposting them/praising them on his social media account.

He’s posted more on social media in the past 2 weeks than he has in the previous two years. This, combined with the fact that his new single is dropping tonight and he’s now with Roc Nation, could mean we’re closer than ever to hearing Eternal Atake.

How to Listen to the “Futsal Shuffle”

