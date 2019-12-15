Linda Ronstadt Songs & Albums Over the Years

Linda Ronstadt is being celebrated at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, an annual ceremony that recognizes those in the performing arts for their lifetime contributions to American culture. Ronstadt was a staple of music in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 10 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and an Emmy, among countless other honors and recognitions.

Here’s what you need to know about her body of work.

Linda Ronstadt’s Singles

Ronstadt’s most well-known solo songs are her covers of Dee Dee Warwick’s “You’re No Good,”

the Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved,” and Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou.” They each charted at least No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “You’re No Good” reaching No. 1.

Ronstadt also recorded two very famous duets. The first is the 1986 smash hit “Somewhere Out There” from An American Tail. Ronstadt recorded that duet with James Ingram and it earned them a Grammy nomination. The song itself won Song of the Year at the Grammys and was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

The second famous duet is the Barry Mann song “Don’t Know Much.” Ronstadt and Aaron Neville recorded it in 1989 and it flew to the top of the charts. It earned the duo a Grammy Award and it was nominated for Song of the Year.

But Ronstadt had dozens of other hits from 1970 to the mid-1990s.

Linda Ronstadt’s Albums

Ronstadt’s 1974 album Heart Like a Wheel hit No. 1 and was certified two times platinum; her 1977 album Simple Dreams also reached No. 1 and went three times platinum, and her 1978 album Living in the USA reached No. 1 and went two times platinum as well.

Then in the 1980s, Ronstadt had three albums that charted in the Top 10 and went platinum, two of which went three times platinum. She also collaborated with Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton on a 1987 album called Trio, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. The three ladies released a follow-up album, Trio II, in 1999 that hit No. 4 on the same chart.

Linda Ronstadt’s Cultural Music

Ronstadt’s surname may be German, but her father’s mother was a Mexican immigrant and the Hispanic roots run deep on that side of the family. In 1987, she released Canciones de Mi Padre, a collection of traditional Mexican songs that became the best-selling non-English album of all time in the United States.

“I grew up listening to Mexican music. My family is Mexican, and I always identified as Mexican culturally, even though I have a German surname,” Ronstadt tells AARP in a recent interview, adding, “This was music that I learned from my grandfather and he learned from his father and that I learned again from my father. I remember my dad singing in Spanish and playing on the guitar, harmonizing with his brothers and my grandfather singing and playing on the solo guitar. And then on Saturday afternoons, my father would play records by Los Panchos, Trío Calaveras, Trío Tariácuri, Lola Beltrán, Mariachi Vargas. I loved all these records and I wanted to sing them, but only knew part of the words. I didn’t speak very good Spanish as a child, so I thought Spanish was the language you sang in and English was the language you spoke. To me, Spanish was always a musical language.”

Linda Ronstadt’s Broadway Music

At the height of her popularity with rock/pop music, Ronstadt did something completely unexpected and joined the Broadway cast of the 1980 revival of Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta The Pirates of Penzance, earning a Tony nomination for her performance.

In an interview about the show, Ronstadt said that shifting from rock ‘n roll to opera was a huge challenge for her.

“From the very first day, everyone knew I had been thrown into the water with no life jacket,” she told TIME in 1982, adding, “I couldn’t quit tappin’ my foot in time to the music and shakin’ my *ss onstage.”

But she said that the experience taught her to be a better singer.

“I did it for fun and I’m glad I did, but I’ve spent all my life trying to learn to be a singer, and I have no desire to finish my career as an actress,” she said. “That would be like asking a plumber to wire a building. But I’ve gained confidence in knowing that now on the rock stage I can handle myself in three dimensions, and even if I never use my upper extension except in the bathtub, I’ve gained vocal finish. I feel like I’ve done my homework and I’ve done my best — and I don’t feel that way about myself very often.”

She then went on to appear in the 1983 film version of the musical, starring opposite Kevin Kline, Angela Lansbury, George Rose, and Rex Smith, and earned herself a Golden Globe nomination.

