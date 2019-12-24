Is Little Caesars Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Little Caesars is open for limited hours on Christmas Eve this year, and closed on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking to grab a snack Wednesday afternoon, you might be out of luck. Little Caesars is usually closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year, so you’ll have to wait until Thursday to snag that $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza.

Although many Little Caesars locations will be closed on Christmas Day this year, especially in smaller towns and cities, some stores may remain open with limited hours, depending on your location. Since the pizza restaurant is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedule may vary, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Keep reading for details on Little Caesars’ holiday hours of operation:

The Pizza Chain Closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 2019

After calling a few local Little Caesars restaurants, Heavy was informed that the pizza chain’s hours will definitely be reduced on Christmas Eve, so if you want to grab a pizza Tuesday afternoon, you’ll have to grab one before 4 p.m. Again, those hours will likely vary depending on your location, but most places typically close in the early evening to allow the employees to celebrate the holiday with family.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Little Caesars Started in 1954 After The Founders Went on a Blind Date

Little Caesars was founded 65 years ago in 1954 after Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff went on a blind date arranged by Mike’s father. According to the Little Caesars’ website, the couple quickly fell in love and were married within a few short months. The couple had a common dream – to open a small pizza joint in Detroit, so in 1959, the couple invested their life savings into their first store in Garden City, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

“Marian carefully recorded Little Caesars very first sales in a spiral notebook,” the website continues. “In 1962, the first franchise opened in Warren, Michigan. The business decision to expand through franchising paved the way for Little Caesars to become the fastest growing pizza chain in the U.S. and an internationally known brand.”

Mike and Marian have always considered their Little Ceasars’ employees as one big family, and Marian considers the restaurant chain her “eighth child,” so it should come as no surprise that the restaurant closes down on holidays. You can read more about the history of the pizza chain here.