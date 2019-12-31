Is Little Caesars Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Little Caesar’s Pizza will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re looking to snag a few $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas for your holiday celebrations, you’re in luck. Little Caesars usually only closes on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year.

Although many Little Caesars locations will be open on New Year’s this year, some stores may have limited or extended hours, depending on your location, especially in smaller towns and cities, so we recommend calling ahead to be sure.

Little Caesars is generally open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and is open slightly later on weekends, although various restaurants might have different hours. You can look up your local Little Caesars’ store hours by clicking here.

Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Eve and Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza often remain open on those specific federal holidays in order to accommodate the spike in customer demand. After all, pizza is a go-to for many celebrations during those weekends, so it wouldn’t make sense to close on those days.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following major and minor federal holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Little Caesars is Involved With a Plethora of Charities

Little Caesar’s Pizza, which was founded in 1954 in a small suburb of Detroit, is involved in several charities and programs designed to help feed the needy and support low-income areas across America. The Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen travels across the U.S. to help feed hungry families, and has been recognized by several former presidents for it’s charitable efforts.

“The Love Kitchen has been recognized for its charitable efforts, receiving The President’s Volunteer Action Award Citation from former Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton,” the website states. “The Reagan administration also awarded the Love Kitchen a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives.”

The pizza chain also sells pizza kits to help schools, churches, sports teams and other non-profit organizations with fundraising efforts around the country, and actively supports several veterans programs and youth outreach programs across the U.S. and Canada.