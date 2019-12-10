Watch: Lizzo’s Official Video for Good as Hell

Lizzo is back with a new video for “Good as Hell”. This time, she’s going back to school to show off the young men and women who are music’s next generation. It’s all about empowerment as she sings of getting over the guys who don’t appreciate and the better things that lie ahead.

Good as Hell Lyrics

I do my hair toss

Check my nails

Baby how you feelin’?

Feeling good as hell

Hair toss

Check my nails

Baby how you feelin’?

Woo child, tired of the bullshit

Go on dust your shoulders off, keep it moving

Yes Lord, tryna get some new shit

In there, swimwear, going to the pool shit

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it’s hard but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

If he don’t love you anymore

Just walk your fine ass out the door

I do my hair toss

Check my nails

Baby how you feelin’?

Feeling good as hell

Hair toss

Check my nails

Baby how you feelin’?

Feeling good as hell

Feeling good as hell

Baby how you feelin’?

Feeling good as hell

Woo girl, need to kick off your shoes

Got to take a deep

It’s Not a New Song but One That Has a Special Meaning

While the song was released in 2016, it took three years for the singer to film a video. Much of the reason behind that has been her meteoric rise to success. The song has an uplifting message and mentality that critics are finding a welcome addition to their playlists. NPR wrote of the song in a 2018 article entitled “In Praise of ‘Good as Hell,’ The Song That Believes In You Even When You Don’t”. Among writer’s Hanif Abdurraqib’s observations were the importance of the song. “Good as Hell” is the rare song that can play at any point in a night out and resonate in each: the getting ready, the going out, the rallying while the hours dwindle, the affirmation in a car home. It is the song that first says, “We’re going to do it,” and then says, “You are doing it better than anyone ever has,” and then, “You did it. Thank you,” he wrote in praise of its powerful sentiment. It’s one that many listeners, fans, and critics have echoed in their own messages.

The Singer Overcame Body Shaming After a Recent Lakers Game

Lizzo underwent social media body shaming after her appearance at the sporting event. During a portion of the game, some could see a thong that the singer was wearing. What followed could be akin to the perseverance and better personal image that she sings of during the song. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to shame her for the choice. Still, others were concerned that it was body shaming reserved for certain celebrities. For her part, the performer has not commented on the event but is going about her regularly scheduled plans.