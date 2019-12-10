Watch: Lizzo’s Official Video for Good as Hell

Lizzo is back with a new video for “Good as Hell”. This time, she’s going back to school to show off the young men and women who are music’s next generation. It’s all about empowerment as she sings of getting over the guys who don’t appreciate and the better things that lie ahead.
Good as Hell Lyrics
Check my nails
Baby how you feelin’?
Feeling good as hell
Hair toss
Check my nails
Baby how you feelin’?
Feeling good as hell
Go on dust your shoulders off, keep it moving
Yes Lord, tryna get some new shit
In there, swimwear, going to the pool shit
Come now, come dry your eyes
You know you a star, you can touch the sky
I know that it’s hard but you have to try
If you need advice, let me simplify
Just walk your fine ass out the door
Check my nails
Baby how you feelin’?
Feeling good as hell
Hair toss
Check my nails
Baby how you feelin’?
Feeling good as hell
Feeling good as hell
Baby how you feelin’?
Feeling good as hell
Got to take a deep
It’s Not a New Song but One That Has a Special Meaning
The Singer Overcame Body Shaming After a Recent Lakers Game
Lizzo underwent social media body shaming after her appearance at the sporting event. During a portion of the game, some could see a thong that the singer was wearing. What followed could be akin to the perseverance and better personal image that she sings of during the song. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to shame her for the choice. Still, others were concerned that it was body shaming reserved for certain celebrities. For her part, the performer has not commented on the event but is going about her regularly scheduled plans.