Logan Paul Responds To Alleged Gay Porn Video on Twitter

Popular YouTube star Logan Paul became the No.1 trend on Twitter Saturday night after a gay porn video went viral, and thousands of users online believed it was the 24-year-old featured on screen.

In response, the influencer, who has 16.9 million followers on Instagram, 5.2 million followers on Twitter, and a combined 25 million subscribers on YouTube, acknowledged the tape on numerous social media platforms. In response to the 11 second clip, which featured two men participating in oral sex, with one of them looking very similar to Paul, he tweeted, “100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape.”

Paul appeared to take the entire “leak” online in stride, and chose to milk the newfound attention. Playing with his fans, neither confirming nor denying whether it’s him in the pornographic video, Paul said via Instagram Live, “Twitter right now, aye Twitter – you brazy.”

Logan Paul reaction 😆 pic.twitter.com/vFZA25sRnp — Bayu Arisandy (@bayuarisaandy) December 22, 2019

He added to his Instagram story a screenshot of the night’s Twitter trends, pointed to his name being at the top of the list and wrote, “We’re back!”

Paul Dragged James Charles Into The Sex Tape Video Controversy

Sorry bro I only go for straight guys 😬 — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2019

Further fueling the fire, Paul tweeted out, “James Charles, ur next,” for which the popular make-up guru, who’s no stranger to controversy himself responded, “Sorry bro I only go for straight guys,” with a cringe face emoji.

Based on this interaction, many people online who thought the porn video was real, however, Paul continued to stir the pot and tweeted, “When d*ck bait becomes click bait.”

While users online believed Paul’s Twitter feed might have been hacked, another major YouTube celebrity, Keemstar, found the entire sex tape video entire hilarious, which confirmed to others that Paul was merely trolling his followers.

After tweeting, “God I love the Internet,” Keemstar answered fans’ No. 1 question: Is it Logan Paul in the video? – to which he responded, “Ok, well I saw the alleged video of Logan Paul giving head to another dude. And it probably not him. Definitely looks like him! You can’t see his face good enough. Keep in mind there are like 3 hat wearing beard gay videos that people spam at me daily. None are actually me.”

Ok, well I saw the alleged video of Logan Paul giving head to another dude. And it probably not him. Definitely looks like him! You can’t see his face good enough. Keep in mind there are like 3 hat wearing beard gay videos that people spam at me daily 😂. None are actually me. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 22, 2019

Keemstar then shared a video of Paul on Twitter which appeared to be taken live, as Paul was wearing the same sweater he was sporting during his Instagram Live video an hour prior. In the video, Paul looks to be in crowded bar and is telling a woman off-screen, “I will take a shot with you later. Lady, I’m in the middle of a d*ck sucking controversy!”

Ok, well I saw the alleged video of Logan Paul giving head to another dude. And it probably not him. Definitely looks like him! You can’t see his face good enough. Keep in mind there are like 3 hat wearing beard gay videos that people spam at me daily 😂. None are actually me. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 22, 2019

Paul is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, Paul received backlash after posting a video of himself and friends discovering a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest (aka the “suicide forest”). After nearly 200K people signed a petition to get him kicked off YouTube, he was removed from Google’s Preferred Ads, and his planned YouTube Red movie deal was suspended, Paul apologized.

It’s Been A Wild Week Online For Leaked Sex Tapes & Nude Photos

Twitter has been abnormally busy fielding through both real and fake nudes and sex videos. A few days earlier, ASAP Rocky‘s sex video made its way onto Porn Hub, and the rapper owned up to being the man on the tape.

Steph and Ayesha Curry were briefly embroiled with a nude photo scandal, but it was later confirmed by a source to the San Francisco Chronicle that it was not the NBA star and his wife in the pictures. Ayesha even joked about the situation via Instagram Live on Friday night. She said, “For today’s meal, I figured out that I had all of the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make, so I figured we’d go ahead and make *eggplant* parmesan!… Perfect, right?”

On the same night Paul was trending for his alleged sex video, rapper DaBaby, who’s real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirwask, was already trending on Twitter for his alleged nude pictures getting leaked.

Paul Once Decided To ‘Go Gay’ For a Month Which Was Met With Major Backlash Online

While speaking with co-host Mike Majlak on his podcast in January, “Impaulsive,” Paul said, “It’s male-only March. We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month.” In response, GLAAD tweeted to Paul, “That’s not how it works.”

Paul offered GLAAD an apology in response. He tweeted, “very poor choice of words… my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?” to which GLAAD never publicly responded.

very poor choice of words… my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? https://t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

READ NEXT: Ex-Steelers CB Kameron Kelly Arrested on 2 Counts of Terroristic Threats