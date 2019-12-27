‘Lost in Space’ Season 2: Did Dr. Smith Live or Die?

Lost in Space Season 2 on Netflix was a fun and intense season. But the season ended with a big question that fans are going to be left asking about. This article has major spoilers for the Season 2 Episode 10 finale of Lost in Space.

It Looks Like Dr. Smith Lived

Did Dr. Smith live or die? Fans are debating the question, but the evidence is pointing to Dr. Smith living.

In Episode 10, the last time we actually saw Dr. Smith, she was putting her own life at risk to try to stop the robots. But when she saw that more than one robot was trying to cut the wires that were keeping them frozen in place, she knew she might not survive the encounter. However, she did appear to have a split second warning about what was going to happen before they freed themselves, which in Dr. Smith’s world would be enough time to figure out a way to live.

If you notice, Maureen saw Dr. Smith’s suit flying outside into space, but Dr. Smith was not in it.

I thought Maureen guessed Dr. Smith had died, but some viewers interpreted that scene as Maureen realizing Dr. Smith found a way to escape yet again. It’s up to you which viewpoint you agree with.

I think Dr. Smith had time to figure out a way to escape and had abandoned her suit. My guess is that perhaps the earlier episode where she survived in being jettisoned into space by hiding in a shipping container/refrigerator unit might have given her a hint on how to survive this time. In that episode, she would have been able to live much longer if the heating unit had been kept in the case.

At the end of the episode on the children’s Jupiter ship, the Robot sees the following items in a shipping container:

These were items that belonged to Dr. Smith. If you recall, she was carrying the child’s blue toy ball with her and she was wearing that scarf. She picked up the toy ball once she decided not to jettison the Jupiter that the kids were escaping on and try to save herself. It seemed in that scene that the Robot maybe mind-controlled her to leave the ship. But an alternative explanation is that he communicated with her that she could get a ride on that ship if she helped save the rest of the crew. It’s unclear, but she certainly made a big deal near the end of the season about how she had a connection with the Robot too. That might’ve been a hint of what was to come — perhaps the Robot was able to wordlessly communicate with her like he sometimes does with Will.

Whether or not there was any secret communication with the Robot, though, it’s pretty clear that the toy blue ball and the scarf are signs that she made it onto the children’s Jupiter ship. The ship hadn’t escaped yet when her suit was jettisoned into space, so there was definitely time for her to make it on somehow. And there’s really no feasible way that the toy ball would have made it onto the ship (or her scarf) unless she made it on herself somehow.