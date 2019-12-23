What Time & Date Is ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 on Netflix?

It’s almost time for Lost in Space Season 2 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Will Be Released on Netflix on Tuesday, December 24

Lost in Space Season 2 will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Tuesday, December 24 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The series will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones. All the episodes for Season 2 will be released at once.

Release Times in the U.S. (December 24)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (December 23)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (December 23)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Canberra ACT

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

7:01 a.m. London

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

This is the same time that Netflix always releases its new movies and TV series. You can watch the season when it releases on Netflix here.

Here Are Some Previews for ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2

Here are some trailers for the second season.

Lost in Space Season 2 | Final Official Trailer | NetflixThe Robinsons are back… but have you seen our Robot? Lost in Space Season 2 returns December 24th, only on Netflix.

And another trailer from Netflix:

Lost in Space 2 | Have You Seen Our Robot? Trailer | NetflixHave you seen our Robot? Lost in Space Season 2 returns December 24th. Only on Netflix. Song: What A Wonderful World

And a trailer from Season 1, in case you’d like to relive the series:

Lost in Space | Official Trailer | NetflixThe Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet. Danger will find them. Lost in Space is now streaming on Netflix.

In this video, the cast recaps Season 1.

The Lost in Space Cast Recaps Season 1 | NetflixGet ready for Lost in Space Season 2 by watching this handy recap of Season 1. Lost in Space Season 2 drops December 24th on Netflix.

So where exactly did we leave off when Lost in Space Season 1 ended? Spoilers for Season 1 are below.

Well, the Robinson family was part of a colony heading to Alpha Centauri after conditions on Earth got bad following an “asteroid” hitting the planet. The Robinsons don’t quite make it there, but crash land on another alien planet instead.

At the end of Season 1, the Robinsons need to escape the planet and rescue Don and John Robinson, who are floating in space. The other colonists who were on the planet too escape and are able to get on the Resolute. The Robinsons manage to save Don and John, so all is good there.

They attempt to dock Jupiter 2 with the Resolute, but they get flung further out into space instead, thanks to some alien tech that Dr. Smith snuck onto the ship. Meanwhile, Will’s robot was fighting another robot in order to protect Will, and they ended up somewhere else in space too. We don’t know where the Robot is or if he even survived.

At the end of Season 1, the Jupiter 2 enters a crazy hyperdrive and ends up orbiting a strange planet that just happens to be the same planet the Robot drew in the dirt for Will to see. This planet is somehow connected to the robots, but we’re not sure why. It certainly doesn’t feel safe, that’s for sure.

