‘LHHH’ Reunion Spoilers: Ray J defends A-1 to Princess & Lyrica

The sixth season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has almost come to a close, with just the reunion left before it’s time for LHHH to end and Love & Hip Hop: New York to return. Here’s what we know about what goes down at the reunion, but be warned of spoilers.

1. Ray J and Princess Are Together

In the preview clip of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season six reunion, Ray J Norwood and Princess Love are sitting together looking quite cozy, and Lyrica points out, “I feel like Ray J has worked hard to make Princess feel safe and comfortable again.”

She is, of course, referencing the drama where Ray J left an eight-months-pregnant Princess and their daughter in Las Vegas during the weekend he attended the BET Soul Train Awards. Ray J recently told Complex that his wife is “tough” and “she don’t play games,” but they are working it out.

“That’s my baby, through the ups and downs. You go through stuff. Sometimes the wife madder than the regular time, she mad for like two weeks or three weeks, but you gotta work your way back in … you gotta say I’m going to compromise and I’m going to do right next time,” says Ray J, adding, “We spent Thanksgiving together. That’s my girl. That’s my wife. As parents, we understand the importance of being there for our kids and continuing to be respectable and cordial and be together. But sometimes you go through stuff.”

He also says he’s in the doghouse, but they’re going to get through it.

2. A-1 Talks About the Summer Bunni Scandal

Lyrica Anderson and A-1 Bentley have been trying to work things out all season on LHHH. Part of the problem is that A-1 cheated on Lyrica with Summer Bunni. But he wants to be clear about one thing.

“Let’s be clear again — I did not cheat on you after we renewed our vows. That was before that sh*t,” says A-1, adding, “Summer Bunni was before the vow renewal.”

He goes on to say that he is “remorseful” for what he did, but he has also been “hurt too” and he wants everyone to understand that and lay off of him.

“Everybody just want to bash A-1, yo know what I’m sayin’?” says the reality star.

3. Lyrica Wants A-1’s Mom to Stay Out of It

A-1’s mom Pam Bentley is on hand to defend her son, but Lyrica is having none of that, saying that A-1 needs to face the music for what he did and that Pam needs to stop protecting him because he’s not a child.

“We’re not badgering him. Pam, you have to stop spoiling him,” says Lyrica. “You have to stop enabling him. The things that he’s done to me and the way that he’s handled it is because of your raising him that way.”

“Y’all don’t know what my son go through,” Pam fires back, adding that Lyrica’s mom, Lyrica Garrett, needs “to stay out of y’all’s business.”

A-1 also says that he hated having to take a DNA test for his son Ocean because he has to hear about that all the time at work.

4. Ray J Defends his Friend A-1

Ray J says that he counsels A-1 and the two of them talk about trying to live good lives and be good husbands and fathers.

“A-1 is my friend, so I want to make sure that his heart is protected through all of this as well,” says Ray J. “We talk about doin’ right, we talk about bein’ faithful, we talk about walking down the right path. That’s what we do that as friends and I’m just saying I got his back.”

5. But A-1 and Lyrica Are Not Together

In the end, however, Lyrica says that she moved out and A-1 says, “I don’t even know where the f*ck she lives,” to which Lyrica says, “Yeah, you don’t.”

So that’s one storyline that viewers will have to wait for season seven to watch unfold because as of right now, A-1 and Lyrica seem to be splitsville.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season six reunion airs Monday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

