‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Season 10 Premiere Time & Channel

The OG Love & Hip Hop series is returning for its landmark 10th season, which promises the return of several original cast members that viewers haven’t seen in a while. Here’s what you need to know about the air date and time, what to expect this season, and more.

LHHNY Season 10 Date & Time: The season 10 premiere is a special two-hour episode on Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. but will only be an hour long.

LHHNY Season 10 Channel: VH1 is the home to all Love & Hip Hop franchise shows, plus other related spinoffs.

LHHNY Season 10 Cast: There are at least seven returning cast members whom viewers haven’t seen since the early days. Chrissy Lampkin, Emily Bustamante, Olivia Longott, Jim Jones, and Somaya Reece are coming back for season 10; they all previously appeared on only seasons one and two.

Kimbella Vanderhee is also confirmed as a returnee; she was a cast member added in season two, though she has appeared sporadically since then.

Erica Mena and Tahiry Jose are returning as well; they are cast members who joined in season three and were last seen in seasons five and four, respectively.

Finally, returning from last season are Yandy Smith-Harris, Cyn Santana, Remy Ma, Juju C., Papoose, Joe Budden, Juelz Santana, Rich Dollaz, Jonathan Fernandez, Phresher, Jennaske, Jen Coreano, and Safaree Samuels. Judy Harris and DJ Drewski will guest star, and Mendeecees Harris will appear via a phone conversation from prison.

LHHNY Season 10 Plots: The show began filming back in September and the super trailer VH1 recently released promises a hefty dose of drama.

Chrissy Lampkin takes center stage because she hasn’t even been living in New York for several years, so she and partner Jim Jones are now going to be in close proximity to one another after doing the long-distance thing for four years.

In an interview with VH1, Lampkin calls the distance a “breath of fresh air” for their relationship, so it’ll be interesting to watch what happens now that they’re both in New York.

“I’ve been living in Miami for the past four years and it’s been a breath of fresh air for our relationship because he has to come see me, he has to pursue me,” says Lampkin. “It’s not like I’m home just waiting for him to come home or when it’s convenient at the end of his day and I think that’s what I had done wrong for so long, I made him too comfortable. When you keep a [bleep] on his toes, they’ll pursue you.”

She adds, “Long-distance relationships work if you trust one another. Now, there are risks involved but if your happiness is more important than the risk then I say you do what you gotta do for your happiness.”

Lampkin also says that marriage is just not in the cards for them. She’s happy with how they have things right now.

Love & Hip Hop: New York premieres Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

