Is Macy’s Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Tens of millions of American adults wait until the last few days before Christmas to finish their shopping. Macy’s is one of the retail stores where you can find last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve. But be sure to get there earlier in the day because stores close at 6 p.m. on December 24. Read on for more information on what Macy’s is doing on Christmas Eve to assist with last-minute gifts.

All of Macy’s locations nationwide will remain closed on Christmas Day, in order for the company’s 130,000 employees to celebrate the holiday with their own families. Stores will reopen on December 26.

Macy’s Is Accepting Online Orders For In-Store Pickup Until 3 p.m. On Christmas Eve

If you tend to procrastinate but prefer to shop online, Macy’s has a solution for that. On Christmas Eve, shoppers can pick out last-minute gifts on the website and still have them ready under the tree by that evening.

Just select “in-store pickup” during the purchase. You have to leave the house in order to retrieve the gift, but at least you can pick it out from the comfort of your own computer.

Shoppers have until 3 p.m. on December 24 to submit their last-minute orders online. You’ll then have until 6 p.m. to pick up the gift in the store. Macy’s stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s Inc. operates more than 600 stores in 43 states. Click here to find the locations closest to you.

In need of some inspiration? Macy’s compiled a list of gift ideas based on price point. For example, gifts under $50 include winter coats, fragrance boxes, duffel bags, and body cream sets. Wristlets, shoes, backpacks and certain jewelry items are priced at under $100. There is also a category for gifts priced under $25 that includes scarves, chocolates, games, and children’s toys.

Nearly 16 Percent of Adults Procrastinate On Their Christmas Shopping

If you waited until the day before Christmas to check off the last of the items on your shopping list, you’re not alone! It’s estimated that nearly 16 percent of American adults wait until the week of Christmas to finish their shopping. That equates to about 40 million people.

Shoppers were expected to spend more this holiday season compared to 2018. The National Retail Federation estimated that Americans would spend, on average, $1,047.83 between November and December. That’s a 4 percent increase over 2018. Total retail sales for the holiday season was projected to reach $730 billion by Christmas.

