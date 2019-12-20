Mama Cax Dead: Inspiring Amputee Fashion Model Dies at 29

Mama Cax, who’s real name is Cacsmy Brutus, died on Friday morning. The Haitian-American blogger, advocate, motivational speaker and model.

The devastating news was announced via the model’s official Instagram page on December 20. The message read, “It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday December 15, she left this world.”

The announcement continued on, “To say Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on Earth.”

Cax was 14 years old she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer called Osteosarcoma that metastasized to her lung. She told The Huffington Post in 2015, “Osteosarcoma is common in teen boys and although they don’t know the cause of it, there is a huge correlation between rapid bone growth and this type of cancer. At age 16 I had a hip replacement attempting to get rid of the affected bone. Unfortunately, the surgery was unsuccessful so I ended up getting some of my right hip removed — along with my right leg.”

Born in New to Haitian parents, she didn’t let her illness or disability keep her from pursuing a career in modeling. She said,

“Here I was at 16 years old, covered in scars and missing a limb. I did not feel pretty. In the last couple of years, I’ve been able to step away from my judgmental self and observe how my loved ones see me. For them, my scars represented the battles I won and my prosthetic has made me this super cool cyborg chick. But don’t get me wrong, I have bad days. Some days I wake up and feel so discouraged and ask the universe why did this have to happen to me. Some days I get fed up with the stares and the questions. Ultimately, I’m able to feel pretty and be confident because I surround myself with people who make me feel as such. No one will ever be able to take these feelings away from me.

Cax also got into rock climbing, which she explained was possible due to the strength of her arms. “I love rock climbing because it not only requires physical strength but also critical thinking,” Cax explained. “You have to think a couple of moves ahead before making a move. I like to challenge myself physically. I’ve always wanted to rock climb so I spent a year practicing indoors. When I travelled to Cambodia two years ago I had the privilege of rock climbing outdoors with an amazing group of climbers. It was difficult but definitely not impossible.”

