Maria Creveling (Remilia) Dead: Tribute to the Video Gamer

Maria Creveling, a pioneering League of Legends player known as Remilia, has passed away at the age of 24, according to posts from both her roommate and partner.

Bleeding Cool reported on December 28, 2019 that Maria “Remilia” Creveling had died “this week” and was “the first woman to play League Of Legends in the LCS.”

Creveling’s death was confirmed by her roommate, Richard Lewis, an esports journalist. The cause of death was not revealed. Creveling lived in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lewis Wrote That Creveling Died in Her Sleep

It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

According to tweets from Lewis, Creveling died in her sleep. He didn’t specify the cause, though. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled,” he wrote.

Lewis added: “She would not have wanted any lengthy statements or grand eulogies. Despite having fans all over the world she was never one who craved the spotlight. My only request is that anyone wanting to pay tribute reach out to ensure that it is done in a manner that respects her wishes.”

Creveling’s partner, who uses the handle No Arm Whatley, also confirmed her death, writing on Twitter, “My girlfriend Maria died last night, she wouldn’t want any lengthy public statement, so all I’ll say is the 4 months I knew her were the best of both our lives and although she deserved so much more, it was a privilege to know her for the short time I did. RIP Maria, I love you.”

Fans Offered Tributes to Remilia

R.I.P. Maria CREVELING (1995-2019), also known as Remilia, American professional League of Legends player. @devilremilia pic.twitter.com/eV2KzMLN4T — In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) December 29, 2019

Fans wrote on Twitter about what Creveling meant to them. “She was the first public figure I could look up to and felt identified with. We had our differences regarding identity but I’ve always wished the best for her. Thanks for always being on her side as a lot of us don’t have that luxury. I’m sure she was greatful to have you,” wrote one fan.

“:( she was a really solid player and person who was always friendly towards me. rest in peace,” wrote another. “I am so sorry to hear that Richard. Your care and friendship showed her everyday what she meant to you. Reach out if you need to talk anytime,” another wrote.

Another referred to Creveling as a “beautiful soul.” Another friend wrote in tribute on Remilia’s Facebook page: “We can still have our last night drive through santiago… fixing the world and blaming ppl. I love you.”

Creveling, Who Was Transgender, Dealt With Harassment During Her Career But Had Many Accomplishments

According to Bleeding Cool, Creveling was the “first transgender woman to qualify and compete in the 2015 League of Legends Championship Series with team Renegades.”

However, she suffered harassment over her appearance and left the team, becoming “one of the most popular LoL streamers on Twitch,” Bleeding Cool reported.

Creveling, known as Remilia, “stepped down from Renegades’ starting lineup the following year due to cited mental health struggles” before returning in 2016, Dot Esports reported. She played for Kaos Latin Gamers and “became renowned for her Thresh and Morgana play and was largely regarded as one of the best Thresh players in North America,” reports Dot Esports.

According to Daily Mail, Creveling was the “was the only woman to compete in the LoL Championship Series (LCS).”

Creveling was also formerly known as Yuno, Remilia, and Remi and was from Portland, Maine, Gamepedia reported. “Originally a GunZ: The Duel player, Remilia moved to League of Legends in early Season 1. She achieved a Gold rating in that season, then Platinum in season 2, and Diamond in season 3,” the site explains.