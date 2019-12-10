Marie Fredriksson Dead: Roxette Singer Dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson, the lead singer of Roxette, has died at the age of 61. Her tragic passing was confirmed in a post on the band’s official Twitter page.

Fredriksson died due to complications from the brain tumor that she had been diagnosed in 2002. Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

Fredriksson was one of the most recognizable voices of pop music in the 1980s with four number one hits in the U.S., including The Look, Listen To Your Heart, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love. The latter appeared on the soundtrack for the 1990 movie, “Pretty Woman.”

Fredriksson’s Bandmate, Per Gessle, Paid Tribute Calling Fredriksson ‘An Outstanding Musician’

In a statement on the band’s website, the other member of Roxette, Per Gessle, said, “Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share!

Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honored and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humor. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same. P.”

Fredriksson Was Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor in 2002 After Falling & Hitting Her Head in Her Bathroom

In September 2002, Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor after falling and hitting her head inside of her bathroom.

Fredriksson’s manager said that the singer had hit her head against a sink. Her manager, Marie Dimberg, said at the time, “A number of tests have been made showing that Marie has a small tumor in her in the back of her head. We do not know how serious it is but hope for the best.”

Roxette Announced Their Retirement From Touring in 2016

Roxette announced in a statement on their Facebook page in 2016 that they had retired from touring due to Fredriksson’s ill-health. The band’s final concert was at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 8, 2016. The group had planned to tour in support of the band’s 30th anniversary during the summer of 2016.

The band’s statement said in part, “It’s been an amazing 30 years! The joyride on the road is now over — but we sure had fun, didn’t we?” Roxette’s album, “Good Karma,” was release on June 3.

Following her 2002 diagnosis, Fredriksson didn’t appear on stage with Gessle until 2009, surprising the crowd during one of his solo shows. Following a 2012 gig in Los Angeles, Fredriksson told CBS News that she had defeated cancer saying, “Thank God it’s over. … It was very, very tough. But I’m here. I’m not dead. When I was very, very ill, we were very afraid.” While Gessle was quoted as saying, “It’s a miracle that she survived, and it’s an even bigger miracle that she’s still here, touring, 19 months. Even her doctor said it wasn’t possible. But she’s doing it, and it’s just fantastic.”

Fredriksson Sued a Swedish Newspaper in 2003 After it Alleged She Had Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

In 2003, after the Swedish newspaper Expressen published a story that alleged Fredriksson had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the singer successfully sued the outlet. Fredriksson gave the proceeds to a cancer charity.

