Joaquin Counselos is Mark Counselos and Kelly Ripa’s 16-year-old son. In total, Ripa, 48, and Counselos, 48, have three children. In addition to Joaquin, their youngest, they are the parents of Michael Joseph, 22, and daughter Lola, 18. Ripa gave birth to Joaquin on June 16, 2001. Ripa and Counselos were married in May 1996 having met on the set of “All My Children.”

In celebrating her son’s 16th birthday in February 2019, Ripa called her son “the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say.” While Mark Counselos simply wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday baller. We love you.”

As noted in a Good Housekeeping profile, Ripa often refers to Joaquin as her “newborn.” The same profile says that Joaquin and his father look “very similar.” Ripa has taken to calling Joaquin her “only child” since both of his siblings have moved out to attend college.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mark Counselos Got Involved in One of Joaquin’s Wrestling Matches in December 2019

VideoVideo related to joaquin counselos, mark counselos & kelly ripa’s son: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-12-21T14:18:46-05:00

In December 2019, Mark Counselos got involved in one of his son’s high school wrestling matches on Long Island. TMZ acquired video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuBA6aKKqXM showing the “Riverdale” actor coming on to the mat seemingly incensed at Joaquin’s opponent. The opponent had knocked Joaquin’s headgear off. TMZ reports that Kelly Ripa was also in attendance at the all-day wrestling tournament but didn’t get involved in the incident.

The video shows Counselos being ushered away from the mat by an adult while a person can be overheard telling the actor to calm down. TMZ went on to report that Counselos left the tournament for a few hours to calm down but later returned.

Joaquin graduated from middle school in June 2017. When Joaquin turned 15 in 2018, Ripa joked on Instagram that to celebrate she was going to “wrestle you to the ground and pin you in three seconds.”

2. Joaquin Showed Off His Culinary Skills on November 2018 Episode of His Mom’s Show

VideoVideo related to joaquin counselos, mark counselos & kelly ripa’s son: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-12-21T14:18:46-05:00

In November 2018, Joaquin made an appearance on his mom’s show where he showed off his culinary skills, cooking pork tenderloin. You can check out his recipe here.

In total, Joaquin has appeared on four episodes of “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” according to his IMDb page.

3. Ripa Says: ‘3rd Kid Is the Best Kid’

Ripa said in 2019 during an interview with former “Jersey Store” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “I hope my other kids are not watching this but they’re not. Here’s what: third kid is the best kid. They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor…. They just know they’ve got to give you a break.”

4. Joaquin Once Brought Stephen Colbert’s Spook Kids Book to School for His Teacher to Read to the Class

VideoVideo related to joaquin counselos, mark counselos & kelly ripa’s son: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-12-21T14:18:46-05:00

Ripa told Stephen Colbert during a 2018 interview that Joaquin once brought the comedian’s spoof book, “I Am a Pole (And So Can You,” to school for the teacher to read. The book deals with a pole trying to find its place in life. At one point, the pole ponders a life working in a strip club.

Ripa said in the interview, “He goes to school where the primary focus of the education is really learning how to read. If you master so many books, you can bring in a book of your choice and the teacher will read the book out loud to the class. He sends it back to me and says, ‘The teacher wouldn’t finish reading the book.” Ripa noted in the interview that her son is dyslexic. Ripa added, “This is still the greatest school memory we have. Nowadays, parents are so careful and they’re so good at parenting and I became that mom.”

5. Ripa Broke Down Live On Air While Discussing Her Son’s Academic Achievements Despite His Battle With Dyslexia

VideoVideo related to joaquin counselos, mark counselos & kelly ripa’s son: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-12-21T14:18:46-05:00

Ripa opened up about her son’s dyslexia during an episode of “Live!” in 2017. Ripa told the audience, “A lot of you that watch the show know he has dyslexia, so school has always been a very big challenge for us in our household.” Ripa went on to say she broke into tears when during a parent-teacher conference, one of Joaquin’s teachers said that the teen was achieving straight As. Ripa said that Joaquin was there when the revelation was made. Ripa said, “He was laughing so hard at me crying because I think it made him so uncomfortable. I said, ‘I’m so proud of you.”

The story also reduced Ryan Seacrest to tears who told Ripa, “I am inspired by it, and anybody who knows you and watches you agrees. When my mom cries, it makes me cry, so when you cry, it makes me cry.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School