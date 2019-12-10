‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Schedule & Time: When Is It on Tonight?

Fans of The Masked Singer are used to watching the show just one night a week. This week, however, the show will air twice. Tonight, Tuesday, it will air at 8pm ET/PT on Fox. Tomorrow, it will air again at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

Tonight’s episode will involve the six remaining contestants competing together for the first time. Tomorrow night, Fox will air a second episode of the show, where two masked celebrity singers will be “unwrapped” in a holiday-themed episode.

The Finale Will Air December 18

The finale of The Masked Singer will air on December 18. The top three finalists will compete for the grand prize, and all three singers will be unmasked. This week is titled a “Special Two-Night Holiday Event”, and allows fans to celebrate Christmas early with their favorite masked celebrities.

The slightly unpredictable schedule of the show is owed to the World Series, which kept The Masked Singer off our televisions for two weeks. Fortunately, producers are looking to make up for lost time by airing two episodes this week.

The Butterfly Was Unmasked Last Week

Last week, the Butterfly was unmasked and revealed to be Michelle Williams of Destiny Child fame. Prior to that, the Flower was sent home.

The remaining contestants this season are the Flamingo, Thingamajig, Rottweiler, Tree, Fox, and Leopard. Who will win?

According to the popular betting site Gold Derby, the Rottweiler, Tree, and Flamingo are the ones to beat. The outlet writes of the Fottweiler, “This puppy seems to be winning everyone over including me even though I’m firmly on Team Cat. He’s got a great voice, brings a great energy to the stage and always has a fun setup for his performances.”

They also rate the Tree as a top contender this season. Distractify, meanwhile, points to the Rottweiler as making the top three. The outlet also says that the Flamingo could be a top contender to win the whole competition.

And just who is the Flamingo? Our guess is that it’s none other than Adrienne Bailon Houghton, who co-hosts The Real talk show. Although she has publicly denied being the Flamingo, the voice is an irrefutable match. Speaking on her talk show, Adrienne told her fellow Real co-hosts, “I’m at work at four o’clock in the morning… Every time I’m trending, I’m always concerned, like what is happening here. It’s odd.” She later said she doesn’t even watch The Masked Singer. Still, fans are convinced the fluffy pink bird is Houghton (many have referenced her Cheetah Girls songs as proof that the vocal performance is a match.)

The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition that premiered on Fox on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show features a panel of judges that includes Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke. The show was renewed for a second season in January, and in May, it was announced that the series would be ordered for yet another season.

Who will be unmasked tonight? Who will win the competition?

Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer tonight at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

