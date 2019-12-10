Could the Flamingo Win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2?

The Masked Singer season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, December 18, and a new victor will be crowned. Although the season began with 16 contestants, only 6 remain heading into episode 10, which airs on Tuesday, December 10. One of those competitors is the hot pink Flamingo.

Since the premiere episode of The Masked Singer season 2, the Flamingo has stood out as a frontrunner and the competitor to beat. Before the season even began, The Masked Singer used a clip of her rendition of “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera to promote the show and the incredible talented featured in it.

Week after week, her performances have only grown more impressive, all but securing her place in the finale. But does the Flamingo have what it takes to win the golden trophy at the end of season 2?

It’s certainly possible and would be well-deserved (her version of “Never Enough” from the hit feature film The Greatest Showman was one of the biggest show-stoppers of the season). In order to do so, however, she’ll have to beat out the 5 other talented competitors remaining: the Fox, the Leopard, the Rottweiler, the Thingamajig, and the Tree.

3 More Contestants Will Be Eliminated Before the Season 2 Finale Episdoe

There are two episodes left before the finale, with 6 contestants remaining and only 3 spots open for the final episode. This means that at the end of episode 10, airing on Tuesday, December 10, one contestant will be eliminated.

The following day, during the show’s normally programmed time slot on Wednesday, December 11, the season’s special Holiday-themed episode will feature a double elimination at its conclusion.

Many Fans Thinks the Flamingo Is Adrienne Bailon

Fans will not know the identity of the Flamingo for sure until she is unmasked, and if the Flamingo ends up winning the season, that means we will have to wait until the very end of the season.

In the meantime, viewers have been piecing together the various clues given out about the Flamingo throughout the season, and many believe that the celebrity behind the mask is Adrienne Bailon. Bailon, who rose to fame as part of The Cheetah Girls, has an excellent singing voice and captivating stage presence to match that of the Flamingo. Plus, a number of clues point us in Bailon’s direction.

Bailon has been a top guess since the season 2 premiere, and she even addressed the accusation that she is the Flamingo on her show The Real. When confronted by one of her co-hosts, she said “I literally don’t understand how people could think I could do this show at 4 o’clock in the morning and that show at night. Let’s start there. I actually think it’s really flattering because people are saying really nice things, so that’s dope. But at the same time, the answer is no.” While that may seem like a valid alibi at first, it’s worth noting that The Masked Singer is pretaped and does not air live on Wednesday nights.