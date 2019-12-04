‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Stars Revealed So Far 12/4/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 finale is only two weeks away, which means fans of the show will soon know the identities of all 16 masked celebrity performers. Week after week, viewers have enjoyed elaborate performances, tricky clue packages, and surprising star reveals.

As the show heads into episode 9, there are only 7 contestants left in the competition: the Flamingo, the Rottweiler, the Thingamajig, the Butterfly, the Fox, the Leopard, and the Tree. Episode 9 will, of course, unmask another celebrity at its conclusion.

The following week, FOX will air back-to-back holiday episodes on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11. December 10 will be the first time all of the remaining contestants will perform in the same episode and will end with one more unmasking. The next day on December 11, there will be a double-unmasking so that the finale features the season’s final three contestants.

Here’s what you need to know about all of the celebrities unmasked during season 2 so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

The Egg Is Revealed As Johnny Weir | Season 2 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

During the two-part season 2 premiere, Johnny Weir was the first celebrity unmasked, after performing under the guise of the Egg costume.

In the episode’s second hour, the Ice Cream was revealed to be professional gamers and Twitch streamer Ninja. Ninja took to Twitter to reflect on the experience with his millions of followers. He wrote “Getting up on that stage and singing on #TheMaskedSinger was 100% the scariest thing I have ever done. Happy to have been on the show and stepped wayyyy outside my comfort zone I was terrified when filming that! Going to continue pushing my own boundaries <3 #IceCreamMask."

At the end of episode 2, the Panda was ultimately eliminated and Laila Ali was unmasked. Ali is best known as an undefeated boxer, author, and the daughter of Muhammad Ali.

The Eagle Is Revealed As Dr. Drew | Season 2 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER

Episode 3 revealed to the viewers at home that the Eagle was none other than television personality and Loveline star Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The following week, episode 4 was concluded by unmasking Paul Shaffer as the Skeleton.

Episode 5 was the end of the road for the Penguin, who was eliminated from the competition, revealing that actress Sherri Shepherd was the star performing beneath the elaborate disguise.

The Raven Is Revealed | Season 1 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER

Fans and judges alike were shocked to learn at the end of episode 6 that Raven-Symone was maintaining her anonymity each time she stepped on the stage as the Black Widow Spider. After she was eliminated, Raven said “I did this show because I love to sing, but I’ve always sung songs that didn’t always represent who I was as a person, or I didn’t feel comfortable enough in my own skin on stage to perform. So I thought, if I could put on a mask and a costume and be a whole different character, I could perform like I do in my personal mirror. And so I did.”

Episode 7 revealed that Kelly Osborne, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, was the Ladybug.

Most recently, at the end of November 20th’s episode 8, the Flower was unmasked as legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.