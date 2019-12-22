Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Matthew Koma is the second husband of actress Hilary Duff. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 21, 2019.

“Koma” is Matthew’s stage name as a songwriter and singer. His legal last name is Bair.

Koma and Duff first started dating in early 2017. They broke up for a few months before reuniting later that year. In October of 2018, they welcomed a baby girl named Banks Violet Bair.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff Had an Intimate Ceremony At Their Los Angeles Home

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma chose to celebrate their nuptials with a low-key event at their home in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE that the guests included family and close friends only. The ceremony took place inside and the reception was held in the backyard under a white tent.

Duff’s stylist, Jessica Paster, hinted about the wedding beforehand by posting a picture of the bridal bouquet. The caption read, “Winter solstice … a day of luv.”

Pictures from the wedding have not yet been released. But Duff joined in a joke about what her wedding dress may have looked like. On December 22, E! News posted a photo of Duff in the white dress she wore in the movie A Cinderella Story. The outlet included in the Instagram caption, “Until pictures get released this is how we imagine her coming down the aisle.” Duff responded to the Insta, “Should have considered the mask tho.”

2. Matthew Koma Hid the Engagement Ring In a Book That He Had Made About Their Relationship When He Proposed In May 2019

Hilary Duff Reveals The Swoon-Worthy Way Fiancé Matthew Koma Proposed | AccessMatthew Koma came up with a romantic plan to ask Hilary Duff to be his wife! On Wednesday, the "Younger" actress told the ladies of "The Talk" exactly how the fairy tale proposal went down. Get all of the details on the couple's sweet moment. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessHollywood.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccessOnline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access: "Access" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. Hilary Duff Reveals The Swoon-Worthy Way Fiancé Matthew Koma Proposed https://www.youtube.com/AccessOnline #Access #HilaryDuff #MatthewKoma 2019-06-13T02:13:39.000Z

Matthew Koma popped the question to Hilary Duff in a manner that would have most people feeling weak at the knees. Duff talked about how it all went down during an appearance on CBS’ The Talk a few weeks after the proposal.

Duff explained that the family was living in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at the time because she was working on the east coast. She came home from work and all she wanted to do was put on sweatpants and watch Game of Thrones. Duff said that Koma insisted that they go for a walk instead. She agreed, but only after she had changed into her sweatpants.

Koma and Duff walked to a nearby park. It was there was Koma presented Duff with a book that he had created with the help of an illustrator. It told the story of their relationship. Koma explained that the purpose of the book was to document stories as they happened in order to share their entire love story with their children in the future.

The final page of the book included a pocket. Inside the compartment was a diamond ring. Duff gushed about Koma getting down on one knee and saying, “I forget everything I’m supposed to say but you’re my best friend.”

Koma and Duff shared the same photos to Instagram to announce the engagement. Duff wrote in her caption, “He asked me to be his wife♥️” and Koma wrote, “I asked my best friend to marry me.” One month later, Koma reshared one of the photos and joked, “She said yes a month ago , and she hasn’t taken it back yet so I think we’re good?”

3. Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff Have One Daughter Together, Banks Violet

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share one daughter together. Banks Violet Bair was born on October 25, 2018. Koma and Duff shared the above photo a few days later. Koma sweetly wrote, “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The couple also used Instagram in June of 2018 to announce that they were expecting. They both posted a photo that appeared to showcase a growing baby bump Koma wrote at the time, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother.”

Koma is also a stepfather to Duff’s son. Luca Cruz Comrie was born in 2012 while Duff was married to Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie.

4. Matthew Koma First Met Hilary Duff In 2015 When They Collaborated On a Song

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff first met in 2015. He worked as a producer on her song “Breathe In. Breathe Out,” which was largely about her split with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff reportedly said at the time that she thought Koma was “talented and cute” but sparks didn’t fly at that time.

They started dating in January of 2017, but the initial relationship was short-lived. By March, they had gone their separate ways due to their busy work schedules. Koma was on tour at the time and Duff was based in New York City to film her Tv series Younger.

But by September of 2017, Koma and Duff had rekindled their romance. E! News reported that Koma and Duff “picked up right where they left off” after he returned from touring with his band. Duff noted in an interview in December of that year, “Third time’s a charm!”

5. Matthew Koma Is a Songwriter & Sings In His Band, the Winnetka Bowling League

Matthew Koma – Kisses Back (Official Acoustic)"Kisses Back" (Official Acoustic) by Matthew Koma is available now on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/KissesBackAcoustic?IQid=yt Stream/Add on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StreamKBAcoustic?IQid=yt Amazon: http://smarturl.it/KBAcousticAmz?IQid=yt Google Play: http://smarturl.it/KBAcousticGP?IQid=yt Watch the "Kisses Back" music video on VEVO: http://smarturl.it/KissesBackVid?IQid=yt Get the studio version of "Kisses Back" on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/KissesBack?IQid=yt Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StreamKissesBack?IQ=yt Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/KissesBackAmz?IQid=yt Google Play: http://smarturl.it/KissesBackGP?IQid=yt Connect with Matthew Koma – Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MatthewKoma Twitter: https://twitter.com/matthewkoma Instagram: https://instagram.com/matthewkoma/ Snapchat: http://www.snapchat.com/add/matthew_koma Site: http://www.matthewkoma.com #MatthewKoma #KissesBack #Vevo #Pop #OfficialAcoustic 2016-12-16T08:00:01.000Z

Matthew Koma first met Hilary Duff to work on a song for her album, but he’s a talented singer in his own right as well. He signed with the record label Interscope in 2011 and released his first album, featuring four songs, in May of 2012.

Koma is known for several hit collaborations. For example, he worked with Zedd on the songs “Clarity” and “Spectrum.” (That partnership has since deteriorated, with Koma describing Zedd as “toxic” in a lengthy post in June of 2019).

Koma worked with country singer Shania Twain in 2017 on her fifth studio album. Twain explained at the time that her teenage son first exposed her to Koma’s music. She told iHeartRadio that after hearing an acoustic version of one of Koma’s songs, she was hooked and knew she wanted him to produce music with her. “I saw a whole other side of him and I’m thinking, ‘Wow. There’s a lot of depth to this guy.'”

Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha (Official Video)Get the new EP ‘Cloudy With A Chance of Sun’ feat. “Kombucha” & “Slow Dances” Available Now: http://smarturl.it/CWACOS?iQid=yt Multi-retailer – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS?iQid=yt iTunes – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS/itunes?iQid=yt Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS/applemusic?iQid=yt Spotify – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS/spotify?iQid=yt Amazon – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS/az?iQid=yt Google Play – http://smarturl.it/CWACOS/googleplay?iQid=yt Watch the lyric video for “Slow Dances” now! http://smarturl.it/wblSD/youtube?iQid=yt Get Winnetka Bowling League’s Debut EP! iTunes – http://smarturl.it/wblEP/itunes?iQid=yt Apple Music – http://smarturl.it/wblEP/applemusic?iQid=yt Spotify – http://smarturl.it/wblEP/spotify?iQid=yt Amazon – http://smarturl.it/wblEP/az?iQid=yt Google Play – http://smarturl.it/wblEP/googleplay?iQid=yt Follow Winnetka Bowling League: https://www.facebook.com/WinnetkaBowlingLeague/ https://twitter.com/WinnetkaBowling https://www.instagram.com/Winnetkabowlingleague/ https://www.WBLeague.com 2019-03-06T05:00:04.000Z

Koma currently sings with a band called the Winnetka Bowling League. According to the group’s Facebook page, the name comes from Koma’s bowling league in the San Fernando Valley.

Koma was born and raised in Seaford, New York, which is on Long Island. He has said that musicians such as Elvis Costello and Bruce Springsteen influenced his musical taste growing up.

READ NEXT: Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts