Merry Christmas Quotes & Greetings for Cards 2019

Christmas is finally here, and with it comes heaps of ham, potatoes, Christmas cookies and presents, as well as plenty of good company and excellent new memories. What better way to celebrate the holiday with your loved ones than with a good Christmas quote, to help us remember the reason for the season every year.

If you’re having a hard time trying to find the right words to put into your holiday cards, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ve rounded up a some of our favorite Christmas quotes, sayings, and messages to add to your holiday greeting cards, or just to share with your loved ones at the dinner table. These Christmas quotes, which are a mix of thoughtful, inspiring, and meaningful sayings from a variety of brilliant minds, plays and movies, can serve as a wonderful reminder to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – being thankful for each and every one of your blessings.

We recommend sharing one of these memorable quotes with your dinner guests by writing them down on place cards or pulling them from a hat to be shared aloud. We hope these quotes will help you remember the true meaning of this holiday when you come together with the people who matter most in your life.

Christmas Eve Quotes, Messages & Greetings

“It’s Christmas Eve! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be.” –Bill Murray as Frank Cross in Scrooged

“Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart…filled it, too, with melody that would last forever.” –from Song of Years by Beth Street Aldrich

“Christmas Eve ought to be a very joyful evening to us in all its associations, in all the truths which it naturally brings to the soul…. A man’s soul is to be as the heavens were on the night when the shepherds looked up and saw them full of angels as well as stars.” –Henry Ward Beecher

“O holy night the stars are brightly shining. It is the night of our dear Savior’s birth. Long lay the world in sin and error pining, till He appeared and the soul felt its worth. A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices; for yonder breaks a new glorious morn. Fall on your knees, O hear the angels’ voices. O night divine, O night when Christ was born.” –from “O Holy Night” by John Sullivan Dwight

“Soon will old Santa Claus arrive, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve…Long live the Christmas fairy who has taught the good we ought to do. And ever, ever keep in view, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve, not only self, but others too, on Christmas Eve, tra la!” –from “Christmas Stockings” by M. D. Sterling

Christmas Day Quotes, Messages & Greetings

“Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it—you feel it. You know it. You believe it.” –from Paper Bag Christmas by Kevin Alan Milne

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” –from Andy Rooney

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” –from Burton Hills

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” –from Dr. Seuss

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” –from Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” –from Ruth Carter Stapleton

“Christmas waves a magic wand over the world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” –from Norma Vincent Peale

Meaningful Greeting Card Messages & Christmas Blessings

Wishing you Holidays filled with fun and laughter, and very best wishes for a fabulous New Year! May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy. The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas. Here’s to a year of blessings and beyond. Have a Merry Christmas! Warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for happiness this New Year. May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, we wish you a joy-filled Christmas. A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A Merry Christmas to you and your whole family. There is no greater gift this festive season than spending time with family all around the Christmas tree. To all the people who are dear to me, I wish all of you nothing but the joy and happiness that this Christmas brings!



