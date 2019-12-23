Are Michael & Juliana Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 12/22/2019 Update

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio de Sousa, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and stronger than ever, judging by their social media profiles. Both stars frequently post photos of each other on their Instagram pages, and are even looking to expand their family in the near future.

The reality couple met while partying on a celebrity yacht in Croatia over two years ago. Michael told TLC that he and Juliana were “kindred spirits” and that the two quickly fell in love after they first connected. Although there is a significant age gap between the two, Michael assured viewers earlier this season that he is not an “old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman.”

Although they appeared to be crazy about each other when they were first introduced on the show, Michael and Juliana have been facing several issues regarding money over the last few episodes. Juliana believes Michael “has more power” over her because he makes more money than she does, and Michael recently told Juliana that he wants her to sign a prenuptial agreement before the two tie the knot.

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Michael and Juliana today, and if the two are still together. Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Michael & Juliana Were Married by Michael’s Ex-Wife in October

According to In Touch Weekly, Michael and Juliana tied the knot in the U.S. in October, 2019. A source close to the couple told the news outlet that Michael’s ex-wife officiated the wedding and that it will be included later on in the season, so fans will get a chance to witness their nuptials.

Both reality stars seem to be genuinely crazy about each other, despite their differences, and frequently gush about each other on social media. Michael recently posted a video featuring dozens of photos of the two together, and captioned the clip, “Here’s the real love that isn’t being shown on TV.” Juliana also often uploads photos with her step-children, so it looks like the reality couple is still together and going strong for the time being.

Juliana shared the same video as Michael on her own Instagram page just last week, in order to staunchly defend her husband against the backlash of hate he’s been receiving. The caption reads, “I just wants to share how much I love this man, and so many sacrifices he made just to be with me, isn’t fair he being attacked just for what people seem on tv,the fact that I haven’t been smart with my own stuff have nothing to do with him, he doesn’t deserve all this hate, he is a prince, I’m so happy that on the real life he is the most amazing human being I have ever met and has a beautiful soul, love you.”

The Reality Couple is in the Process of Adopting Juliana’s Niece & Nephew

The couple recently revealed some big news on social media, AfterBuzz TV reports. According to the outlet, in an Instagram Live video, Michael announced that he and Juliana had started the process to adopt her young niece and nephew in Brazil.

“Juliana and I, today, just initiated the process of adopting her niece and nephew from Brazil. They’re eight and six years old, and they’re in dire straits,” the 90 Day Fiancé star said. “The only way to give them any chance at a good life is to bring them to America.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

