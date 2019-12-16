Mike & Natalie Religious Beliefs & Differences on 90 Day Fiancé

Mike and Natalie, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently made their Season 7 debut and are already struggling with issues in their relationship. Natalie is very religious and puts a lot of stock in her faith, while Mike admitted during a recent episode that he believes in aliens, not God. Natalie also wants to start trying for a family immediately, despite Mike’s protests.

So what’s going on with the couple today? Were they able to overcome their differences and stay together, or did they go their separate ways after filming? Here’s what we know about Mike and Natalie’s relationship today:

Mike Believes That Previous Societies Saw Aliens & Misinterpreted Them as Gods

During a recent episode of the show, Mike flew to Ukraine to spend time with his future wife, and things did not go so well when Natalie introduced him to a close friend of hers. When Natalie’s friend Lana asked Mike about his religious beliefs, he told her he believes in aliens, and that he thinks societies saw aliens centuries ago and misinterpreted them to be Gods.

“On a personal basis, I do not believe in religion,” Mike tells Lana in the clip above. “I mean like, I support Natalie 100 percent and I don’t ever want her to change her beliefs. I’ve just never believed in God, like I believe more in a higher civilization, like aliens or something. There’s something out there that as old as the universe is.”

He adds during a confessional that he “thinks aliens are Gods. I think Gods are just misinterpretations of what people think they seen from back in the day.” He also tells Lana that “we believe in what we believe, and that’s what you need to stay true to,” adding that he has never gone to church.

It’s clear that Natalie is uncomfortable during the discussion, and she later tells the cameras that Mike “knows that I love God but he continues to draw his lines, that ‘well no, I don’t believe in God. God doesn’t exist.'” Her friend also tells the cameras that she thinks his uncertainty about religion and will cause problems in their relationship down the road when they have children.

Natalie Wants Children Immediately, but Mike Wants to Wait Until They Are Settled

The couple also disagrees on when they should start trying for a baby; Natalie believes the two need to start immediately, and even told Mike that she left her ex-husband because he wasn’t ready for children, so she is serious about starting a family. However, Mike isn’t sure he’s ready for children just yet, and tells his Ukrainian fiance that he just wants to focus on getting through the immigration process before they start trying.

“I want to have a kid as soon as possible, but I think that our main thing right now is to probably wait a little bit and get you to America first, so we can get our feet on the ground,” he tells a visibly irritated Natalie in the clip above. “And then I think we need to start really working and focusing on our family.”

This doesn’t sit well with Natalie, who doesn’t understand why they can’t start trying since they are both “healthy.” Natalie continued to push the agenda on Mike, and she had a counter for every point he attempted to make throughout the conversation.

It’s Unclear at This Time if They Are Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Neither of the stars have much of a social media presence, and their Instagram pages don’t reveal anything definitive about their love life at this time. Natalie’s visa was also denied, according to Distractify, so it’s unclear what’s going on with the two at this time.

What is clear is that Mike and Natalie have a lot to work through before they reach their “happily ever after.” Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couple. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

