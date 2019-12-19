Miss America 2020 Favorites & Winner Predictions

The Miss America 2020 competition airs live tonight, December 19 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. Although it’s still too soon to predict with certainty who will win this year’s competition, contestants from Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey were top winners at the preliminary events, hinting at their potential to lead the pack during the live competition.

The top contestants were determined during two nights of preliminary rounds, which kicked off last Sunday, December 15. Although all 51 contestants will make an appearance during tonight’s Miss America 2020 live broadcast, only the top 15 will actually compete for the grand title, according to Newsweek.

Here’s what you need to know about Miss Georgia Victoria Hill, Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard, and Miss New Jersey Jade Glab ahead of tonight’s competition:

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill was the second winner of the on-stage interview portion during the preliminaries, which earned her a $1,000 scholarship. She is a Vocal Performance major at Reinhardt University, with a focus on opera singing, and her social impact initiative is “Flip the Script on Foster Care.” Hill also won the talent portion of the competition after she wowed the judges with a performance of a piece from the French opera “La fille du régiment.” She took home the top prize of a $2,000 scholarship for the talent portion.

Her social impact “Flip the Script on Foster Care” initiative aims to raise awareness on the number of children currently in the system. “Approximately, we have 500 individuals aging out of the foster care program every year in Georgia, and one of my goals is to make sure that within this year those 500 young adults have a connection for life,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard

Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard was the first winner of the private interview portion, earning a $1,500 scholarship award for her top score. She is an Early Childhood Education major at Saginaw Valley State University, and her social impact initiative is “Read to Succeed,” which trains Michigan State students and community members to become tutors.

“After two years of teaching first grade here at MacGregor Elementary, I saw the need,” she said in an interview with MEA Voice Magazine. “Parents don’t necessarily know how to best help their children learn to read at home, so I started digging into different organizations to see what else I could do.”

Rivard was the first winner in Miss Michigan pageant history to maintain a full-time job during the busy, year-long title reign, according to MEA. She is a first-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary.

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab was the first winner of the on-stage interview portion during the preliminaries, which garnered her a $1,000 scholarship. She is a student at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business where she majors in Finance. Glab’s social impact initiative is “Healthy Children, Strong America.” She penned a rap titled “Sneaky, Sneaky Vegetables,” to encourage kids to eat their greens.

“I like to call myself the Veggie Wrapper,” Glab told NJ Advance Media. “If there’s one thing that gets kids to pay attention, it’s doing the dab or doing the woah.” Glab noted that she never liked vegetables as a child, but she changed her diet when she turned 11 and found out that she had high cholesterol.

Tune in Thursday, December 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 2020 Miss America Competition on NBC.

