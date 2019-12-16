Miss America 2019-2020 Preliminary Pageant Winners

The 2020 Miss America pageant is well underway this week at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Uncasville, CT. The preliminary competitions are taking place Sunday, Dec. 15, Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the preliminary judges decide who will advance to the Top 15 for the live pageant airing Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The preliminaries consist of private interviews with the judges (20 percent of their preliminary score), an on-stage interview (15 percent of prelim score), their “social impact pitch” (15 percent) and the talent portion, which accounts for a whopping 50 percent of their preliminary score.

The preliminary judging panel is made up of composer Anthony Barfield, model/lifestyle consultant Holly Pelham Davis; and Clinton Foundation executive director Stephanie S. Streett.

Here are the results so far.

On-Stage Interview

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab is the winner of the on-stage interview portion. She is a student at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business where she studies finance. Jade’s social impact initiative is “Healthy Children, Strong America.”

Private Interview

Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard is the winner of the private interview portion. She is an early childhood education major at Saginaw Valley State University, and her social impact initiative is “Read to Succeed.”

Talent

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill is the winner of the talent portion. She performed a classical vocal, and it’s no wonder she won — she is a vocal performance major at Reinhardt University. Her social impact initiative is “Flip the Script on Foster Care.”

Scholarships

The Miss America Foundation awards several scholarships to its participants. There are four categories and so far, there are five finalists in each category.

Equity and Justice

Miss Illinois Ariel Beverly

Miss Maryland Caitlyn Stupi

Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard

Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett

Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason

Social Impact Initiative

Miss Kansas Anika Wooton

Miss Nevada Nasya Mancini

Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols

Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse

Miss Utah Dexonna Talbot

STEM

Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem

Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield

Miss Montana Mo Shea

Miss New York Lauren Molella

Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols

Women in Business

Miss Arizona Jacqueline Thomas

Miss District of Columbia Katelynne Cox

Miss Hawaii Nikki Holbrook

Miss Idaho Grace Zimmerman

Miss Kentucky Alex Franke

There are four other scholarships being awarded Tuesday night that do not have finalists, just one recipient named: the Jean Bartel Military Scholarship, the Allman Medical Scholarship, the Athlete Scholar Scholarship, and the Beacom College STEM Scholarship at Dakota State University.

The 2020 Miss America pageant airs live Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

