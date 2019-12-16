Miss America 2019-2020 Preliminary Pageant Winners

The 2020 Miss America pageant is well underway this week at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Uncasville, CT. The preliminary competitions are taking place Sunday, Dec. 15, Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the preliminary judges decide who will advance to the Top 15 for the live pageant airing Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
The preliminaries consist of private interviews with the judges (20 percent of their preliminary score), an on-stage interview (15 percent of prelim score), their “social impact pitch” (15 percent) and the talent portion, which accounts for a whopping 50 percent of their preliminary score.
The preliminary judging panel is made up of composer Anthony Barfield, model/lifestyle consultant Holly Pelham Davis; and Clinton Foundation executive director Stephanie S. Streett.
Here are the results so far.
On-Stage Interview
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab is the winner of the on-stage interview portion. She is a student at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business where she studies finance. Jade’s social impact initiative is “Healthy Children, Strong America.”
Private Interview
Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard is the winner of the private interview portion. She is an early childhood education major at Saginaw Valley State University, and her social impact initiative is “Read to Succeed.”
Talent
Miss Georgia Victoria Hill is the winner of the talent portion. She performed a classical vocal, and it’s no wonder she won — she is a vocal performance major at Reinhardt University. Her social impact initiative is “Flip the Script on Foster Care.”
Scholarships
The Miss America Foundation awards several scholarships to its participants. There are four categories and so far, there are five finalists in each category.
Equity and Justice
Miss Illinois Ariel Beverly
Miss Maryland Caitlyn Stupi
Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard
Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett
Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason
Social Impact Initiative
Miss Kansas Anika Wooton
Miss Nevada Nasya Mancini
Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols
Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse
Miss Utah Dexonna Talbot
STEM
Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem
Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield
Miss Montana Mo Shea
Miss New York Lauren Molella
Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols
Women in Business
Miss Arizona Jacqueline Thomas
Miss District of Columbia Katelynne Cox
Miss Hawaii Nikki Holbrook
Miss Idaho Grace Zimmerman
Miss Kentucky Alex Franke
There are four other scholarships being awarded Tuesday night that do not have finalists, just one recipient named: the Jean Bartel Military Scholarship, the Allman Medical Scholarship, the Athlete Scholar Scholarship, and the Beacom College STEM Scholarship at Dakota State University.
The 2020 Miss America pageant airs live Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
