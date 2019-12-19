Miss America 2020 Time & What Channel to Watch It On

The Miss America 2020 competition will air live tonight, December 19, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The event runs for two hours, ending at approximately 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. It will be held at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo center in Connecticut, and can be live streamed on NBC.com this evening.

For those of you watching from the Pacific coast, the show airs at 5 p.m. PST, while viewers living in the Mountain time zone can catch the show at 6 p.m. MST. Finally, Alaskan natives should tune in at 4 p.m. AKST, while Hawaiians should flip to NBC around 3 p.m. HST.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Miss America event:

There Will be No Swimsuit or Evening Gown Competition

According to NBC.com, the Miss America pageant follows “51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.”

The Miss America competition changed things up for the 2020 event by moving the competition to NBC and refusing to call the event a “pageant.” This year, there was no evening gown or swimsuit competition during the preliminaries, nor will there be any during the final pageant. The women still wore their evening gowns for the on-stage interviews during the preliminary competition, but they were not judged on them.

The organization actually eliminated the swimsuit competition two years ago. In 2018, the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization announced that the pageant was eliminating the swimsuit and evening gowns competitions in order to “highlight the achievements and goals” of the contestants. The competition instead focuses on how the 2020 winner will “use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.”

“We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment,” said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, adding “We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

The competition moved to NBC this year after airing last year on ABC. You can read more about the Miss America 2019-2020 preliminary competition winners here.

The 2020 Event Takes Place at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo Center in Connecticut

This year’s event will take place at the Mogehan Sun Earth Expo Center in Connecticut. The judges during tonight’s live pageant include actress Lauren Ash, TV host Karamo Brown, and singer/songwriter Kelly Rowland.

“Miss America is a storied organization that has a long history of empowering women, providing tremendous educational resources to women and serving the overall public good,” Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun said in a statement. “Like the Miss America Organization, Mohegan Sun celebrates the successful and inspiring women within our company and the Mohegan Tribe. We’re thrilled to be hosting an impactful event like the Miss America Competition in December, and we look forward to working with both MAO & NBC on what will be a tremendous evening.”

Regina Hopper, President & CEO, Miss America Organization added, “The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home. We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”

Tune in Thursday, December 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 2020 Miss America Competition on NBC. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

