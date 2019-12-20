Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was the winner of the 2020 Miss America competition, which aired live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Thursday, December 19 on NBC.

Schrier’s social impact initiative is Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety & Abuse Prevention From Pediatrics to Geriatrics. She gave an impassioned speech during the Top 3 about how as a doctor of pharmacy student, she wants to educate the public on the dangers of misusing or abusing prescription medication.

“Every day more than 130 Americans die of an opioid overdose. My friend’s husband became addicted to prescription opioids after a motorcycle crash, leading to a downward spiral of domestic violence, financial ruin, and his death 12 weeks ago,” said Schrier, adding, “As a doctor of pharmacy student, I’m raising social mindfulness about everyday drug safety, abuse prevention, and the opioid epidemic. I’ll execute my initiative nationally by working with broadcast partners on public service announcements, seeking corporate backing and traveling the country to educate millions.”

VideoVideo related to miss america winner 2020: who won the pageant tonight? 2019-12-19T22:00:39-05:00

Schrier was also asked about the possibility of a Miss America who is married or has children. She said she thinks the pageant should keep the rules the way they are because the job of being Miss America is so demanding.

“I think this is an extremely demanding job and I think that would be really difficult if you were in a situation where you might be married or have children and you’d want to focus on that. And now we have to focus on being Miss America,” said Schrier.

In a Miss America first, Schrier performed a science demonstration for her talent. She posted on Instagram that her win in the preliminary talent competition is a win “for the little girls who want to be scientists, and for every woman who thinks they can’t compete in Miss America because they don’t have a ‘talent.’ We all have talents. Find your passion and do it on purpose. When you are unapologetically yourself, great things will come.”

The other finalists were Miss Georgia Victoria Hill, who finished first runner-up and whose social impact initiative is Flip the Script on Foster Care, and Miss Missouri Simone Esters, who finished as second runner-up and whose social impact initiative is Leave Your Mark: Mentor At Risk Kids.

The 2020 Miss America competition began a week ago, on December 12, with preliminary events that included private interviews, on-stage interviews, a talent competition, the social impact initiative pitch, and scholarship awards.

The preliminary events all went into tabulating each contestant’s preliminary score, which not only determined the Top 15 quarterfinalists but also carried over to account for 25 percent of the final night score during the live competition.

The final scores were tabulated using on-stage interviews (25 percent of the final score), talent (30 percent of the final score), social impact pitch presentation (20 percent of the final score), and the preliminary score that was previously determined.

There was no swimsuit or evening gown competition; those events were eliminated in 2018 because the Miss America Organization wanted to start emphasizing inward beauty and global impact rather than outward appearance.

“We need to show that Miss America can be a scientist and a scientist can be Miss America” @missamericava pic.twitter.com/eNU4EInHM9 — The Miss America Org (@MissAmerica) December 20, 2019

“Miss America’s new mission statement is: ‘To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women,'” said Regina Hopper, President & CEO, in a statement in 2018 when they announced the changes. “We want more young women to see this program as a platform upon which they can advance their desire to make a real difference and to provide them with the necessary skills and resources for them to succeed in any career path they choose.”

Newly-crowned Miss America Camille Schrier will now embark on a “year of service” where she will represent the organization all over the country and sometimes in other countries, plus she will work with the Miss America Organization to develop her social impact initiative and act as the National Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2007, the Miss America Organization has raised over $17 million for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

READ NEXT: Miss America 2020 Preliminary Results