Miss Universe 2019 Contestants: Meet the Pageant Participants

Miss Universe 2019 is finally underway. There’s an impressive roster of talent who is competing for the title, and many of the pageant participants have already turned heads during the preliminary competitions.
Read on for a full list of the contestants and which country they are representing. The list is arranged in alphabetical order.
A-B
Albania – Cindy Marina
Angola – Salett Miguel
Argentina – Mariana Jesica Varela
Armenia – Dayana Davtyan
Aruba – Danna Garcia
Australia – Priya Serrao
The Bahamas – Tarea Sturrup
Bangladesh – Shirin Akter Shela
Barbados – Shanel Ifill
Belgium – Angeline Flor Pua
Belize – Destinee Arnold
Bolivia – Fabiana Hurtado
Brazil – Julia Horta
The British Virgin Islands – Bria Smith
Bulgaria – Lora Asenova
C-D
Cambodia – Somnang Alyna
Canada – Alyssa Boston
The Cayman Islands – Kadejah Bodden
Chile – Geraldine Gonzalez
China – Zhu Xin
Colombia – Gabriela Tafur Nader
Costa Rica – Paola Chacón Fuentes
Croatia – Mia Rkman
Curacao – Kyrsha Attaf
Czech Republic – Barbora Hodačová
Denmark – Katja Stokholm
Dominican Republic – Clauvid Daly
E-H
Ecuador – Cristina Hidalgo
Egypt – Diana Hamed
El Salvador – Zuleika Soler
Equatorial Guinea – Serafina Nchama
Finland – Anni Harjunpää
France – Maëva Coucke
Georgia – Tako Adamia
Germany – Miriam Rautert
Great Britain – Emma Victoria Jenkins
Guam – Sissie Luo
Haiti – Gabriela Clesca Vallejo
Honduras – Rosemery Arauz
I-K
Iceland – Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir
India – Vartika Singh
Indonesia – Frederika Cull
Ireland – Fionnghuala O’Reilly
Israel – Sella Sharlin
Italy – Sofia Marilú Trimarco
Jamaica – Iana Tickle Garcia
Japan – Ako Kamo
Kazakhstan – Alfiya Yersaiyn
Kenya – Stacy Michuki
Korea – Lee Yeon Ju
Kosovo – Fatbardha Hoxha
L-N
Laos – Vichitta Phonevilay
Lithuania – Paulita Baltrušaitytė
Malaysia – Shweta Sekhon
Malta – Teresa Ruglio
Mauritius – Ornella Lafleche
Mexico – Sofía Aragón
Mongolia – Gunzaya Bat-Erden
Myanmar – Swe Zin Htet
Namibia – Nadja Breytenbach
Nepal – Pradeepta Adhikari
The Netherlands – Sharon Pieksma
New Zealand – Diamond Langi
Nicaragua – Inés López
Nigeria – Olutosin Araromi
Norway – Helene Abildsnes
P-S
Panama – Mehr Eliezer
Paraguay – Ketlin Lottermann
Peru – Kelin Rivera
The Philippines – Gazini Ganados
Poland – Olga Bulawa
Portugal – Sylvie Silva
Puerto Rico – Madison Anderson
Romania – Dorina Chihaia
Saint Lucia – Bebiana Mangal
Sierra Leone – Marie Esther Bangura
Singapore – Mohanaprabha Selvam
Slovak Republic – Laura Longauerová
South Africa – Zozibini Tunzi
Spain – Natalie Ortega
Sweden – Lina Ljungberg
T-V
Tanzania – Shubila Stanton
Thailand – Paweensuda Drouin
Turkey – Bilgi Aydogmus
Ukraine – Anastasiia Subbota
Uruguay – Fiona Tenuta Vanerio
US Virgin Islands – Andrea Piecuch
USA – Cheslie Kryst
Venezuela – Thalia Olvino
Vietnam – Hoàng Thùy
The contestants took part in preliminary competitions on Friday, December 6. Some of the preliminary competitions included walking on the runway in swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes. The contestants also visited various children’s hospitals in Atlanta, as well as tourist spots like the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola.
Miss Universe 2019 will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey, and the crown will be given away by 2018 winner Catriona Gray. The latter discussed her experience as Miss Universe in a recent Instagram post, and eager she is to bestow the honor to another woman.
“My last night as reigning @missuniverse and my emotions are all over the place,” she wrote. “But underneath the noise, the underlying tone is gratitude. Gratitude for this amazing opportunity. For all of you amazing souls who have endlessly supported me and joined me on this journey. My message tomorrow night is dedicated to each and every one of you.”
During an interview with Jollibee Katipunan, Gray talked about her plans post-Miss Universe. “You’ll gonna see me more here. But of course, I wanna pursue international opportunities and international cause work. Music is also my passion,” she revealed. “Definitely I’m going to be involved in different community projects in the Philippines and around the world. It’s really the work that I love doing. I want to focus on music. Hopefully, I’d be involved in benefit concerts.”