Miss Universe 2019 Contestants: Meet the Pageant Participants

Miss Universe 2019 is finally underway. There’s an impressive roster of talent who is competing for the title, and many of the pageant participants have already turned heads during the preliminary competitions.

Read on for a full list of the contestants and which country they are representing. The list is arranged in alphabetical order.

A-B

Albania – Cindy Marina

Angola – Salett Miguel

Argentina – Mariana Jesica Varela

Armenia – Dayana Davtyan

Aruba – Danna Garcia

Australia – Priya Serrao

The Bahamas – Tarea Sturrup

Bangladesh – Shirin Akter Shela

Barbados – Shanel Ifill

Belgium – Angeline Flor Pua

Belize – Destinee Arnold

Bolivia – Fabiana Hurtado

Brazil – Julia Horta

The British Virgin Islands – Bria Smith

Bulgaria – Lora Asenova

C-D

Cambodia – Somnang Alyna

Canada – Alyssa Boston

The Cayman Islands – Kadejah Bodden

Chile – Geraldine Gonzalez

China – Zhu Xin

Colombia – Gabriela Tafur Nader

Costa Rica – Paola Chacón Fuentes

Croatia – Mia Rkman

Curacao – Kyrsha Attaf

Czech Republic – Barbora Hodačová

Denmark – Katja Stokholm

Dominican Republic – Clauvid Daly

E-H

Ecuador – Cristina Hidalgo

Egypt – Diana Hamed

El Salvador – Zuleika Soler

Equatorial Guinea – Serafina Nchama

Finland – Anni Harjunpää

France – Maëva Coucke

Georgia – Tako Adamia

Germany – Miriam Rautert

Great Britain – Emma Victoria Jenkins

Guam – Sissie Luo

Haiti – Gabriela Clesca Vallejo

Honduras – Rosemery Arauz

I-K

Iceland – Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir

India – Vartika Singh

Indonesia – Frederika Cull

Ireland – Fionnghuala O’Reilly

Israel – Sella Sharlin

Italy – Sofia Marilú Trimarco

Jamaica – Iana Tickle Garcia

Japan – Ako Kamo

Kazakhstan – Alfiya Yersaiyn

Kenya – Stacy Michuki

Korea – Lee Yeon Ju

Kosovo – Fatbardha Hoxha

L-N

Laos – Vichitta Phonevilay

Lithuania – Paulita Baltrušaitytė

Malaysia – Shweta Sekhon

Malta – Teresa Ruglio

Mauritius – Ornella Lafleche

Mexico – Sofía Aragón

Mongolia – Gunzaya Bat-Erden

Myanmar – Swe Zin Htet

Namibia – Nadja Breytenbach

Nepal – Pradeepta Adhikari

The Netherlands – Sharon Pieksma

New Zealand – Diamond Langi

Nicaragua – Inés López

Nigeria – Olutosin Araromi

Norway – Helene Abildsnes

P-S

Panama – Mehr Eliezer

Paraguay – Ketlin Lottermann

Peru – Kelin Rivera

The Philippines – Gazini Ganados

Poland – Olga Bulawa

Portugal – Sylvie Silva

Puerto Rico – Madison Anderson

Romania – Dorina Chihaia

Saint Lucia – Bebiana Mangal

Sierra Leone – Marie Esther Bangura

Singapore – Mohanaprabha Selvam

Slovak Republic – Laura Longauerová

South Africa – Zozibini Tunzi

Spain – Natalie Ortega

Sweden – Lina Ljungberg

T-V

Tanzania – Shubila Stanton

Thailand – Paweensuda Drouin

Turkey – Bilgi Aydogmus

Ukraine – Anastasiia Subbota

Uruguay – Fiona Tenuta Vanerio

US Virgin Islands – Andrea Piecuch

USA – Cheslie Kryst

Venezuela – Thalia Olvino

Vietnam – Hoàng Thùy

The contestants took part in preliminary competitions on Friday, December 6. Some of the preliminary competitions included walking on the runway in swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes. The contestants also visited various children’s hospitals in Atlanta, as well as tourist spots like the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola.

Miss Universe 2019 will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey, and the crown will be given away by 2018 winner Catriona Gray. The latter discussed her experience as Miss Universe in a recent Instagram post, and eager she is to bestow the honor to another woman.

“My last night as reigning @missuniverse and my emotions are all over the place,” she wrote. “But underneath the noise, the underlying tone is gratitude. Gratitude for this amazing opportunity. For all of you amazing souls who have endlessly supported me and joined me on this journey. My message tomorrow night is dedicated to each and every one of you.”

During an interview with Jollibee Katipunan, Gray talked about her plans post-Miss Universe. “You’ll gonna see me more here. But of course, I wanna pursue international opportunities and international cause work. Music is also my passion,” she revealed. “Definitely I’m going to be involved in different community projects in the Philippines and around the world. It’s really the work that I love doing. I want to focus on music. Hopefully, I’d be involved in benefit concerts.”