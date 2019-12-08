Miss Universe 2019 Judges: Who Is on the All-Female Panel?

A selection committee of 7 accomplished women will determine who wins the title of Miss Universe 2019. The pageant will be televised live on FOX and Telemundo on Sunday, December 8 at 7/6c.

The selection committee includes Gaby Espino, Bozoma Saint John, Cara Mund, Sazan Hendrix, Crystle Stewart, Paulina Vega, and Riyo Mari. This is the second time that the Miss Universe judges panel is comprised entirely of female judges; the first was last year, for the 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 Miss Universe judges:

Gaby Espino

Gaby Espino is an actress, TV host, and one of the most prominent Latin American personalities today. She has starred in Telemundo’s Señora Acero and Santa Diabla, and has hosted MasterChef Latino and the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John

Bozoma Saint John is the Chief Marketing Officer of Endeavor, which holds portfolios for major companies in the global fashion, entertainment, and sports industries. Before joining Endeavor as its CMO, she was the chief brand officer at Uber.

Among her many accolades and honors, Saint John was included in Forbes’ 2018 list of The World’s Most Influential CMOs.

Cara Mund

Cara Mund was crowned as Miss America in 2018, the first Miss North Dakota to win the national title. It is important to note that, since Miss America and Miss USA are two different pageant organizations and titles, Mund did not compete in Miss Universe.

She is enrolled at Georgetown University Law Center, in pursuit of her JD degree, with a special focus on laws that prohibit discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at the state and federal levels.

Sazan Hendrix

Sazan Hendrix is a wife, mother, businesswomann, and social media and TV personality. She founded the box subscription company Bless Box and the popular podcast “The Good Life” and has appeared on E!, ESPN, and Access Hollywood.

Hendrix, with 1.1 million Instagram followers, uses the social media platform to share not only photos of her fashion and favorite brands, but to offer fans insight into her life as a wife and mother.

Crystle Stewart

Crystle Stewart was crowned as Miss Texas USA and ultimately went on to become Miss USA 2008. As an actress, she has appeared in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, TLC’s Too Close To Home and Tyler Perry’s Acrimony.

Paulina Vega

Paulina Vega was Miss Universe 2014, after competing as Miss Colombia. Since giving up her title, she has gone on to model and represent a number of top social and fashion brands, including Falabella, Pantene, and Adidas. She has used her influence as the face of recognizable brands in order to make a difference in social causes; with TAG Heuer, she created the “It’s time to act” campaign.

Riyo Mori

Riyo Mori is also a former Miss Universe. She was crowned as Miss Universe in 2007, representing her country Japan.

Although she passed on her title over 10 years ago, Mori continues to find success today as a Japanese actress, model, and dancer. Her social media page, which has over 35,000 followers, is regularly updated with photos of her modeling and charity work as well as personal travels and experiences.