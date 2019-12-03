Miss Universe 2019 Preliminary Competition Date & Time

This weekend, the 2019 Miss Universe competition airs live from Atlanta, Ga., beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. But the preliminary competition is going on all week. Read on to find out the complete schedule and how to watch it online.

The 2019 preliminary rounds and national costume competition are taking place Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event can be streamed live at watch.missuniverse.com and will be hosted by 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

“I can’t wait to host this year’s preliminary and national costume competition,” says Gray in a Facebook post. “Tune in to the back-to-back competitions live Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET at watch.missuniverse.com. This pay-per-view special is one that you do not want to miss.”

The event airs live worldwide and each purchase comes with a replay included in case you can’t watch it while it is airing. The preliminary competition includes an evening gown and swimsuit portion, plus the national costume competition. The contestants are already hard at work rehearsing for the live pageant airing Sunday.

In the 2019 competition, the United States is being represented by Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, a 28-year-old attorney from North Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina, where she competed as a long jumper, triple jumper, and heptathlete. She currently works as a correspondent for ExtraTV and writes a fashion blog called “White Collar Glam,” which focuses on professional attire for women. Kryst is also an Impact Ambassador for Dress for Success, an organization that provides professional attire for low-income women in order to help them in their job search and interview process.

If you think that doesn’t sound very much like a “beauty queen,” think again. Kryst recently gave an interview where she says she thinks the way people define “beauty pageants” and their participants is changing all the time.

“Many people think that women who compete in pageants are shallow, that we’re just thinking about wearing pretty clothes and showing up to be beautiful. But I think nowadays, pageantry has worked on celebrating the multi-dimensional women who compete,” Kryst tells the Charlotte Agenda. “This year, we had Miss Massachusetts USA, who graduated from Harvard, twice. We had Miss California USA, who worked at Google. We had Nebraska and Oklahoma who were both like me, college athletes. The Miss Universe organization has really worked to celebrate that depth instead of just focusing on our beauty.”

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant airs live Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

