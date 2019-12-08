PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2019 Preliminary Swimsuit Competition

Although the live televised Miss Universe 2019 pageants airs on Sunday, December 8, the contestants have already completed their first phase of competition in the preliminaries. The preliminary round included interviews, evening wear, and the pageant’s highly-anticipated swimsuit competition.

According to the Miss Universe competition rules, the purpose of the swimsuit or activewear round is for each contestant to display “her dedication to a healthy lifestyle.” As a major part of the preliminaries, a contestant’s performance during the swimsuit competition will play a big role in whether or not she makes it into the top 20 on the night of the final show and subsequent crowning.

All of the women looking beautiful and confident during their walks, but here are some of our favorite contestants looks from the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary swimsuit competition:

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is a full-time attorney and runs her own fashion blog for working women called “White Collar Glam.” She received both her law degree and MBA at Wake Forrest University and was a Division I athlete.

Kryst’s toned physique and sixpack abs were accentuated by her patterned bikini as she walked the catwalk, flowing yellow scarf in tow.

Xin Zhu, Miss China

Xin Zhu chose to wear a black and white leopard print bikini for her preliminary swimsuit competition. and shared a stunning photo on Instagram from her time waiting backstage to compete.

Xin received her undergraduate degree in stage makeup design and uses that education to help others build their confidence in their beauty and to mentor others who dream of having a career in beauty.

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa

From her bright smile to her gold hoops to her neon orange wrap to her floral strapless bikini, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi looked flawless walking and posing for the judges on the Miss Universe preliminary stage.

Tunzi is an activist fighting against gender-based violence. She also uses her strong social media presence to promote natural beauty and change the way her followers look and think about gender stereotypes.

Geraldine Gonzales, Miss Chile

In addition to being Miss Chile 2019, 20-year-old Geraldine Gonzales is also a volunteer firefighter and lawyer, with an emphasis on helping immigrants through the legal processes of gaining citizenship. To offer even more support to immigrants, she created the charity organization “Head of Household” to help immigrant women start their own businesses.

Gonzales chose to wear a unique asymmetrical, one-should cut for her bikini; the pattern, a navy blue and white tie die, was figure flattering and stood out against the backdrop of her bright yellow wrap.

Gazini Ganados, Miss Philippines

Miss Universe 2019 is Catriona Gray, who represented the Philippines in last year’s pageant, so it’s safe to say that Gazini Ganados has big shoes to fill. During the preliminary swimsuit competition, she commanded the stage in a multicolor floral two-piece bathing suit.

Ganados is an advocate for HIV/AIDS education and prevention and is also an Ambassador of Sustainable Development Program Building, pledging to “Leave No One Behind.”