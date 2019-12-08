PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2019 Top 10 Best Swimsuit Competitors

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant aired live on television on Sunday, December 8. Before a winner was crowned, the Top 10 Semifinalists took the stage to show off their physiques and confident walks for the night’s swimwear presentation.

The Miss Universe competition rules explain that “The live show and final competition kicks off with an announcement of the Semifinalists. Each of these contestants will walk the runway during the swimsuit or athletic wear segment displaying her dedication to a healthy lifestyle.” Based on their swimsuit presentation scores, the Top 5 were determined by the judges and continued on in the competition.

The pageant’s Top 10, competing in swimwear, were Miss USA, Miss Colombia, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss South Africa, Miss Peru, Miss Iceland, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Thailand, and Miss Mexico.

Independent of the judges’ scoring, these were our favorite contestants during the swimwear portion of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant:

Jennifer Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin, Miss Thailand

Miss Thailand strode confidently across the stage in her swimwear once her name was called. She rocked a floral two-piece bathing suit that complimented the colorful scarf that trailed behind her like a cape.

Maeva Coucke, Miss France

After she fell on the runway during the preliminary competition’s swimsuit round, it was amazing to see Maeva Coucke take the stage confidently and triumphantly as one of the Top 10. If she was nervous about tripping again, she certainly didn’t show it, proving that it’s not about falling, it’s about getting back up.

Madison Anderson, Miss Puerto Rico

From her first step onto the stage, Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson took full command of the stage. Her tropical print bikini showed off her gorgeous figure, and she wasn’t shy about whipping her sheer shawl through the air.