Miss Universe 2019 Time & What Channel to Watch It On

The Miss Universe 2019 competition airs tonight, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Fox. For those of you watching from the Pacific coast, the show airs at 4 p.m. PT, while viewers living in the Mountain time zone can catch the show at 5 p.m. MT. Finally, Alaskan natives should tune in at 3 p.m. AKST, while Hawaiians should flip to Fox around 2 p.m. HST.

The competition will last about three hours, ending at approximately 10 p.m. ET after former Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowns her successor. For those who don’t have access to cable, you can find details on how to stream the competition here. Otherwise, the show can be streamed live on The Miss Universe website and is available in Spanish on Telemundo.

Miss Universe 2019 will be the 68th edition of the Miss Universe competition, and will be hosted once again by Steve Harvey, who has hosted the the competition for the last five consecutive years. Here’s what you need to know about Miss Universe 2019:

The Miss Universe 2019 Crown Was Made With 18-Karat Gold & Has More Than 1,770 Diamonds

Earlier this week, last year’s winner, Miss Universe Catriona Gray, and luxury jewelry designer Pascal Mouawad arrived in Atlanta to unveil the crown for the 2019 event. According to Newsweek, the “Power of Unity” crown was made with 18-karat gold and more than 1,770 diamonds, with a 62.83-carat golden canary diamond at its center.

There have already been a few stumbles during the competition so far; Friday’s December 6 preliminary competition featured two contestants who slipped and fell during the swimsuit contest — Miss France Maeva Coucke, and Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon. Although the swimsuit competition has become a somewhat controversial part of the competition in wake of the #MeToo movement, the Miss Universe website emphasizes that the competition is now run “by women, for women” and that they strive to empower women through the organization.

“The Miss Universe Organization empowers women to realize their personal, professional and philanthropic goals through experiences that build self-confidence and act as catalysts for future success,” the website states. “We celebrate beauty, all forms of it, and provide the tools that help women to feel their most beautiful: ‘Confidently Beautiful.’”

Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines & Miss Brazil Are Favorites to Win the 2019 Competition

Although it’s too soon to predict with certainty who the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe contest will be, several popular sports-betting sites report that odds are highest in favor of Thailand’s Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin, the Philippines’ Gazini Ganados and Julia Horta of Brazil.

“This year’s contestants continue to raise the bar for what it means to be a Miss Universe. These women are diverse, ambitious and strong,” a betting source told Newsweek. “We have pilots, engineers, lawyers and a firefighter in this year’s class of Miss Universe competitors. Airing live from Atlanta for the first time ever, this year’s pageant will allow the audience to learn more about the contestants than ever before, with four opportunities for contestants to speak during the live telecast.”

Here is a shortened list of the top 25 favored contestants for this year’s competition, courtesy of BetOnline:

Thailand (+300)

Philippines (+500)

Brazil (+600)

El Salvador (+600)

Portugal (+600)

Puerto Rico (+600)

United States (+600)

Colombia (+700)

Australia (+800)

Chile (+800)

Iceland (+800)

Venezuela (+800)

Bolivia (+900)

Costa Rica (+900)

France (+900)

Mexico (+1200)

Finland (+1400)

Poland (+1400)

Sweden (+1400)

Bangladesh (+1600)

Germany (+1600)

India (+1600)

Spain (+1600)

Israel (+2000)

Namibia (+2000)

Be sure to tune in Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET to catch the finals stages of the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Fox.

