Miss Universe 2019 Pageant: Top 10 Contestants Revealed LIVE

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant is airing live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga., Sunday (Dec. 8) on FOX. The Top 10 are now being announced, so read on to find out who is advancing out of the Top 20 as they are revealed live.

The Top 10 Miss Universe 2019 Contestants

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Miss USA currently serves as a correspondent for entertainment news outlet, ExtraTV, and also runs a fashion blog called White Collar Glam that focuses on professional attire for women. Cheslie is passionate about Dress for Success and is an Impact Ambassador the organization. She has traveled across the United States to support a variety of the local events and programs for Dress for Success.

Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Nader

Miss Colombia’s life purpose is to contribute to a more prosperous, humanitarian, and fair society by devotionally working for gender equality and driving change for children so that they can grow up in a safe environment.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson

Miss Puerto Rico has actively worked with several organizations dedicated to providing services to people who really need it in different areas. With her social cause, Madison helps women who are released from incarceration by providing orientation and motivation to face their new lives.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi

Miss South Africa is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender-based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes.

Miss Peru Kelin Rivera

Miss Peru was recently named an ambassador for vicu–a wool by the Peruvian government where she works with communities that sell this wool to help boost their economy and promote sustainability.

Miss Indonesia Frederika Cull

Miss Indonesia aspires to be the first Muslim Miss Universe. She is a dog lover who has saved over 100 dogs from the dog trade in Indonesia along with her mother.

This year’s competition began Friday night, with the preliminary swimsuit, evening gown, and interview portions, plus the showcase of National Costumes. The National Costume winner was determined by an online fan vote and announced during Sunday’s live broadcast.

The main pageant, which is being hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth consecutive year, began with a rousing musical number led by singer Ally Brooke. Then the Top 20 were announced in regions — five from Africa/Asia Pacific, five from Europe, five from the Americas, and five other contestants who could be from any region.

After that, the Top 20 took part in the live segment called “opening statements,” where they each got an opportunity to introduce themselves to the world. It was after the opening statements that the judges narrowed the field to the Top 10.

After that, they will be narrowed down to the Top 6 and eventually, one deserving woman will be named Miss Universe 2019.

