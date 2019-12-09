Miss Universe 2019 Winners: Top 5 Contestants Who Won Tonight

Tonight is the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, airing live on Fox and Telemundo on Sunday, December 6. After the swimsuit and evening wear portions of the competition, the Top 5 were chosen based on an average of the judges’ scores. Those 5 continued on to the on-stage question round, one step closer to achieving their goal of winning the global title of Miss Universe 2019.

The pageant’s Top 10 were Miss USA, Miss Colombia, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss South Africa, Miss Peru, Miss Iceland, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Thailand, and Miss Mexico.

Read on as Miss Universe 2019’s Top 5 are revealed live.

– Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón

– Miss Thailand Paweensuda Drouin

– Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur

– Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson

– Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi