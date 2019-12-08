When Is the Miss Universe 2020 Pageant?

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant airs Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. For those of you who love the annual competition and look forward to it each year, you might already be wondering when the Miss Universe 2020 contest will take place. Although there are very few details regarding next year’s pageant available at this time, it will likely take place sometime in winter, between November and January, as it has for the last several years.

The Miss Universe competition used to take place during the spring and summer, but switched to the winter season around 2012. Here’s what we know about the previous pageants and when they were held:

The Pageant Has Shifted Dates Several Times Throughout the Years

The most recent Miss Universe contests took place in either November, December or January over the last few years. The 2018 competition aired on December 16, while the 2017 pageant premiered in late November, on the 26. The 2016 contest was actually held in 2017 on January 30, while 2015 jumped back to December.

The contest has aired during the winter months since 2012; before that year, the competition usually took place between May and July, with a handful of years set in August and September. The first ever Miss Universe pageant was held on June 28 in 1952. You can check out a full list of the event dates here, and the winners here.

Here’s How You Can Apply for Miss Universe 2020

Although there is very little information available on the 2020 contest just yet, the Miss Universe website features a set of links for interested candidates to start the application process. “Potential contestants must apply to enter the Miss Universe pageant by applying through the National Director in your country,” the site reads. You can pick your country from a drop-down menu to start the application process.

However, it should be noted that many of the links aren’t active at this time, including the link for the U.S. website. A few of the sites state that more information is coming soon, and encourage viewers to check back at a later date. We expect the sites will be updated and running closer to the 2020 pageant.

The Miss Universe Pageant Rules are Strict

For those who are interested in applying, the process is a major challenge in itself. According to the contest website, each participant must be at least 18 and under 28 by the time the national competition begins. Also, contestants cannot be married or pregnant and can only compete in the pageant once.

“Miss Universe contestants must be at least 18 years of age and under 28 years of age on the date the National Pageant competition commenced,” the website reads. “Miss USA contestants must be at least 18 and under 28 years of age before January 1st in the year they hope to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Miss Teen USA candidates must be at least 14 and under 19 years of age before January 1st in the year they hope to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET to catch the finals stages of the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Fox.

