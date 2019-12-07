WATCH: Two Miss Universe 2019 Contestants Fall During the Preliminary Swimsuit Competition

With over 90 women competing in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, some mistakes are bound to happen. During Friday’s (Dec. 6) preliminary competition, two contestants fell during the swimsuit preliminary — and three other ones nearly followed suit but managed to catch themselves just in time.

As you can see in the video, first Miss Universe France Maeva Coucke took a tumble while showing off her two-piece G. Sonsie Swimwear, then a little while later, Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon did the same thing. It actually looks like they fell in just about the same spot on stage, turning the corner on stage right before heading to the top of the runway.

Miss Universe Candidate 2019 Fall Down CompilationCompilation 2019-12-07T02:45:00.000Z

Luckily, both women appeared to be fine. In true pageant fashion, they picked themselves up, smiled and kept right on walking. Sekhon took to Instagram Saturday morning after the preliminaries to assure everyone that she was fine and that being in the pageant was still a dream come true.

“If I were to describe last night, I would say it WAS A DREAM,” writes Sekhon. “I can relive the moment over and over again and never get bored of it! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for being so supportive and loving. And this is just the beginning.”

Miss Universe Indonesia Frederika Cull and Miss Universe Malta Teresa Ruglio also nearly took a tumble in the same exact spot, but they both managed to right themselves before they hit the deck. And Miss Universe New Zealand Diamond Langi got one of her heels stuck in her filmy cape but also managed to work herself free before falling down.

Hopefully, the main event on Sunday (Dec. 8) won’t feature any ladies taking a spill — we all want everyone to be safe out there.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs live Sunday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

