Madison Anderson, Miss Universe First Runner-Up 2019: 5 Fast Facts

At the conclusion of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, Madison Anderson was given the title of First Runner-up, finishing in second place to Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Madison competed in the pageant as a beautiful, smart, and accomplished representative for her home country Puerto Rico.

Here’s what you need to know about Madison Anderson:

1. She Placed Ahead of 88 of Her Fellow Contestants

Although she was just shy of winning the Miss Universe 2019 pageant and the crown, she still has plenty to be proud of. This year, there were 90 countries represented in the Miss Universe pageant, which means she beat 88 of her 89 fellow contestants.

Alongside in the Top 10 were Miss USA, Miss Colombia, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss South Africa, Miss Peru, Miss Iceland, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Thailand, and Miss Mexico. In the Top 5, she was joined by Miss South Africa, Miss Mexico, Miss Colombia, and Miss Thailand. Miss Mexico finished in the competition behind her as Second Runner-up.

2. If Miss Universe 2019 Is Unable to Fulfill Her Duties, She Will Assume the Miss Universe Title

According to the competition rules on the Miss Universe website, “In the event that the winner is unable to fulfill her duties, the first-runner up will take her place.” This means that, should have to step down from her role as Miss Universe 2019, will step in and become the new Miss Universe 2019.

While it is uncommon for a Miss Universe titleholder to step down or be removed from her prestigious position, it has happened. Refinery 29 reports that it happened for the first time in 2002, when Oxana Fedorova failed to meet her responsibilities as Miss Universe due to her busy schedule as a law student.

3. Madison Is an Ambassador Against Domestic Violence

According to her Miss Universe bio, Madison founded a program against domestic violence called Metamorphosis. Within the program, she works with people who have suffered at the hands of domestic violence in order to help them “achieve a most successful society reintegration.”

4. Madison Is Currently Studying Public Relations & Marketing

In addition to fulfilling her roles and responsibilities as Miss Puerto Rico (not to mention all of the time spent preparing for the Miss Universe 2019 competition), 24-year-old Madison is a public relations and marketing student.

Although she is still in school, she is considering a career in politics to further her interest in social-political issues and expand the impact she can make in her country.

5. She Was Given the Keys to the Cities of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico & Orlando, Florida

To honor her for the work that she has done to promote social change and betterment in her communities, Anderson was given the keys to two different cities: Toa Baja in her home country of Puerto Rico, and Orlando in the USA’s state of Florida.