Miss World 2019 Pageant Voting & Preliminary Rounds: How Does It Work?

The Miss World pageant, which is the oldest international beauty pageant, is a bit different from other pageants. It puts the contestants through four “fast track” competitions over the course of the three weeks leading up to the pageant, plus a head-to-head challenge and the Beauty With a Purpose charity gala. The various winners of each event automatically make it into the Top 40 that will compete in Saturday’s (Dec. 14) pageant, held in London this year.

During the main pageant event, the show recaps how each of the women made it to the Top 40, then quickly narrows down to the semifinalists, the number of which varies from year to year — there were 12 in 2018, 15 in 2017, and 11 in 2016. In 2018, each of the five continents got two women who advanced, plus there were two women additional women who could be from any continent.

After the semifinalists are revealed, the pageant gives out a few stand-alone awards: the Continental Queens of Beauty, the Fashion Designer Award, and the results of the global fan vote. The semifinalists are then narrowed down to the Top 5 and then the winner and runners-up are announced. There aren’t any actual competitions held during the pageant; it is filled with video packages of the previous weeks’ events and performances by singers and dancers.

Read on for an explanation of each preliminary event.

1. The Head-to-Head Challenge

This event was introduced in 2017, designed to give fans a say in voting their favorites into the Top 40. The 100+ delegates are divided into groups of five or six — the 2019 pageant has 16 groups of six and three groups of five. Then within each group, each delegate is given time to make an opening remark, answer questions from the presenter — this year the presenter is the reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce — and online community, then answer the question of the day.

Afterward, the public votes via social media and the Miss World website. Voting remains open for each group until the start of the next group. This challenge aired live on YouTube; it has been completed but all of the groups’ videos are available to watch online.

In 2019, there are 10 head-to-head winners who are guaranteed a spot in the Top 40.

2. The Top Model Challenge

This challenge began in the last week of November, with the contestants modeling dresses from the last three collections of Zandra Rhodes, a designer who founded the Fashion and Textile Museum in London. Rhodes currently has an exhibit at the museum showcasing 50 years of her fashions.

Forty women made it through the first round, then 10 were selected to go on to the third round. Eventually there will be just one winner who will advance to the Top 40.

3. The Sports Challenge

This event really puts the contestants through their paces. First, the women are grouped into three or four teams, depending on the year, and they compete within their team to select the six best athletes. Then those athletes compete against the six who advanced from the other teams. The competition involves a number of athletic events, including a 60-yard dash, relay races, the long jump, and a swimming challenge, though the events change from year to year.

4. The Talent Challenge

Over the course of the preliminary competition, the women perform their various talents and are narrowed down to 27 semifinalists, then five finalists. The five finalists will perform at the Beauty With a Purpose charity ball where one will be chosen to advance to the Top 40.

5. The Multimedia Challenge

This most recent event added to the Miss World pageant began in 2012. The contestants are judged on their ability to engage and interact with their fans on social media. In 2018, they were also tasked with promoting Sanya, China, which was the host city for the pageant. In 2019, they have been posting all about their pageant preparations and their time sightseeing in London, the host city for this year.

6. Beauty With a Purpose

This event is designed to draw attention to the philanthropic work the contestants take part in. It rewards the contestant with the most relevant and important charity project in her nation with an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Most years the pageant has advanced five women from this category.

And Beauty With a Purpose isn’t just the name of the competition. It is an organization founded by Julia Morley, the Miss World CEO, that commits itself to charities across the globe, fundraising or financing many causes and organizations worldwide.

The 2019 Miss World pageant is being held Saturday, Dec. 14, at London’s ExCeL event center.

