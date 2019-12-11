Miss World Pageant Contestants & Winner Predictions 2019

The Miss World pageant is one of the largest pageants in the world with 111 countries represented in 2019. Here are the contestants who have finished in at least the Top 10 of at least one preliminary event.

Miss Armenia Liana Voskerchyan

​Liana Voskerchyan crowned Miss World Armenia 2019 ​20-year-old, Liana Voskerchyan was crowned Miss World Armenia 2019 at the coronation night held at the Prime Hall in Yerevan. She succeeds and was crowned by the outgoing queen Miss World Armenia 2018 Arena Zeynalyan at the conclusion. 2019-07-18T10:47:59.000Z

This is just Armenia’s third time sending someone to the Miss World pageant and the first time having someone place in a preliminary competition. This 20-year-old political science student finished in the Top 5 of the talent portion.

Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho

(PARTICIPAÇÃO COMPLETA) ELIS MIELE – MISS BRASIL MUNDO 2019(FULL PERFORMANCE) ELIS MIELE – MISS BRASIL MUNDO 2019 MISS BRASIL MUNDO 2019 – COROAÇÃO DE ELIS MIELE 2019-09-04T03:34:15.000Z

This 19-year-old digital influencer and aspiring journalist finished in the Top 10 for the modeling competition, which saw the women modeling dresses of renowned British designer Zandra Rhodes.

Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

Rikkiya Brathwaite wins Sports Competition of Miss World 2019At the Miss World 2019 International Sports Day Competition, Miss World British Virgin Islands 2019, Rikkiya Brathwaite was declared the winner. Beauty Pageants is your one-stop destination for all that's happening in and around the world of glamour and beauty. Get the latest news and interviews from beauty contests like Femina Miss India, Miss Diva, Mr India, Campus Princess, Fresh Face, Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss International, Miss United Continents, Miss Supranational, Miss Grand International all under one roof. Check out all exclusive videos on this channel. 2019-12-03T15:28:29.000Z

This 22-year-old aspiring actress finished runner-up in the talent competition and won the sports day competition. She previously attended Yale University.

Miss Canada Naomi Colford

CANADA, Naomi Colford – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-13T16:23:09.000Z

This 19-year-old nursing student finished second runner-up in the talent competition after performing a dance routine.

Miss Czech Republic Denisa Spergerova

CZECH REPUBLIC, Denisa Spergerova – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-11T14:45:50.000Z

This 19-year-old student is fluent in English, Czech and German and lives by the motto “if you find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere.” She finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.

Miss France Ophely Mezino

FRANCE, Ophély Mézino – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-11T15:18:16.000Z

This 20-year-old chemistry student finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary and the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary. She hopes to someday own her own cosmetic company.

Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway

Joylyn Conway crowned Miss World Guyana 2019Joylyn Anita Conway was crowned the new Miss World Guyana 2019 at the Pegasus International Hotel. 2019-06-25T09:52:46.000Z

This 20-year-old science lecturer and lab instructor hopes to someday become a forensic chemist. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head competition.

Miss Hong Kong China Lila Lam

This 27-year-old yoga instructor studied Accounting and Finance at the University of Manchester. She finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.

Miss India Suman Rao

INDIA, Suman Ratansingh Rao – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-11T16:27:10.000Z

This 20-year-old student and model is a certified accountant from Mumbai University. She finished in the Top 10 in three preliminaries: modeling, head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose.

Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo

Princess Megonondo | Miss Indonesia 2019 Goes To Miss World 2019#princessmegonondo #missindonesia2019 #missworld2019 #london Princess Megonondo | Miss Indonesia 2019 Goes To Miss World 2019, Princess Megonondo, akan berangkat ke London dan akan memasuki tahap karantina Miss World 2019 pada tanggal 20 November 2019 bersama 120 peserta dari negara lainnya 2019-11-15T08:14:15.000Z

This 19-year-old college students dreams of starting her own business and easily picks up other languages. She finished in the Top 10 of the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

Miss Jamaica, Toni Ann SINGH @ Miss world, London 2019Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann SINGH , Age:23 Height:167 Occupation: Student Language: English and Jamaican Creole Toni is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor. Previously she has worked as president of the Caribbean students association on campus. In her free time Toni enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing. Her special talent is that she can sing classical opera. The most important thing in Toni’s life is her mother who has facilitated her dream by supporting her in every way possible. http://www.missworld.com #Jamaica #missJamaica #MissWorld2019 #MissWorld #FabUK #FabUKmagazine #fabUKtv #BeautyPageant #London #UK #magazine 2019-11-23T15:28:12.000Z

This 23-year-old is a psychology and women’s studies student at FLorida State University. She won the talent preliminary with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

Miss Kazakhstan Madina Batyk

KAZAKHSTAN, Madina Batyk – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-15T10:51:43.000Z

This 20-year-old nursing volunteer and student finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.

Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow

MALAYSIA, Alexis SueAnn – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-12T12:20:51.000Z

This 24-year-old TV presenter finished in the Top 10 Beauty With a Purpose preliminary because of her project Chance 4 Change, which focuses on providing awareness and education on baby dumping.

Miss Malta Nicole Vella

MALTA, Nicole Vella – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-12T12:23:33.000Z

This 20-year-old psychology student has played the piano since she was six years old. She hopes to eventually get her masters in music therapy. She finished in the Top 5 of the talent competition.

Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez

El Paso native Ashley Alvidrez wins Miss Mexico 2019El Paso native Ashley Alvidrez was crowned Miss Mexico Friday in Mexico City. Beauty Pageants is your one-stop destination for all that's happening in and around the world of glamour and beauty. Get the latest news, views and interviews from beauty contests like Femina Miss India, Miss Diva, Mr India, Campus Princess, Fresh Face, Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss International, Miss United Continents, Miss Supranational, Miss Grand International all under one roof. Check out all exclusive videos on this channel. 2019-09-23T12:24:27.000Z

This 20-year-old business student hopes to become a successful philanthropist. She also has two dogs, a cat, a bunny and a horse. She finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head preliminary.

Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova

MOLDOVA, Elizaveta Cuznetova – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-12T14:03:32.000Z

This 19-year-old student is currently studying to be an English and French interpreter. She has won two national competitions in English Literature and finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head preliminary.

Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh

MONGOLIA, Tsevelmaa Mandakh – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-13T13:12:58.000Z

This 22-year-old neurology student hopes to become a voice in the health care industry. She finished in the Top 10 in the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Anushka Shrestha – Full Introduction (Miss World Nepal 2019)Full Version of the Introduction Video of Anushka Shrestha – Miss World Nepal 2019. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anshkashrestha/ Concept/Script: Niharika Gyawali Instagram: https://bit.ly/2Xc7uTO A Film by : Darshan Pokhrel YouTube – https://bit.ly/2HBZ9Dz Instagram – https://bit.ly/2JZcdRE Twitter – https://bit.ly/2HcMbN4 Music : Foeseal Facebook – https://bit.ly/2K3t5qI YouTube – https://bit.ly/2qNOlZi Soundcloud – https://bit.ly/2HMwKbp Instagram – https://bit.ly/2HOI32O Cinematography : Bikash Pandey/Darshan Pokhrel/Aditya Jung Rana Bikash Pandey Instagram: https://bit.ly/2CGxzkn Youtube : https://bit.ly/2rBmhvt Aditya Jung Rana: Instagram: https://bit.ly/2q0nHPX VFX By Nagesh Kandel Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nageshkandel/ Supported by Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Nepal 2020 Nepal For Miss World 2019 2019-11-14T11:15:13.000Z

This 23-year-old digital influence lives by the motto “eyes on the start, feet on the ground and heart in a happy place.” She finished in the Top 10 for both the head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

NIGERIA, Nyekachi Douglas – Contestant Information (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-15T11:27:40.000Z

This 21-year-old public health student dreams of having her own fashion line. She finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head, modeling and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary competitions and took second at the sports day competition.

Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla

Araceli Bobadilla, Miss World Paraguay 2019Araceli will represent Paraguay at the 2019 Miss World finals. 2019-08-10T12:17:10.000Z

This 20-year-old journalism student loves to dance and wants to build an art company to support Paraguyan culture and talent. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head preliminary.

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss World 2019 Head to Head Group 17Vanessa talks to group 17 in the head to head challenge, group 17 contestants are: Rwanda, Aruba, Philippines, Dominican Republic and Ghana 2019-12-04T12:00:10.000Z

This 24-year-old actress and morning host loves extreme sports. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head preliminary.

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, Tya Jane La Shon Ramey 2019-11-13T13:17:42.000Z

This 21-year-old social work student wants to someday become a United Nations ambassador. She finished in the Top 10 for modeling and head-to-head preliminary and finished third at the sports day preliminary.

Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour

Sabrine Khalifa Mansour crowned Miss Tunisie 2019Sabrine Khalifa Mansour was crowned Miss Tunisie 2019 aka Miss World Tunisia 2019 at the Municipal Theater of Tunis where she battled out fifteen contestants to claim the title 2019-07-01T06:26:26.000Z

This 24-year-old dental student is a flamenco and salsa dancer. She finished in the Top 10 in the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.

Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

Okulonda miss Uganda 2019/2020.Oliver Nakakande yaawanguddeOkulonda miss Uganda 2019/2020.Oliver Nakakande yaawangudde Don't forget to subscribe to our channel and follow us on links below: https://twitter.com/bukeddetv https://www.facebook.com/BukeddeTV/ https://www.facebook.com/bukedde.ug/ https://twitter.com/bukeddeonline KAMPALA AGATALIIKO NFUUFU 27-7-2019 2019-07-27T19:32:42.000Z

This 24-year-old business student loves to play basketball and cook. She made the Top 10 in the modeling preliminary.

Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez

VENEZUELA – Isabella Rodriguez – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-13T15:14:57.000Z

This 26-year-old dancer and painter finished Top 10 in the head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary events.

Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

VIETNAM, Luong Thuy Linh – Contestant Introduction (Miss World 2019) 2019-11-13T15:23:03.000Z

This 19-year-old student aspires to work in the fashion industry. She made the Top 10 in the modeling and Beauty With a Purpose preliminaries.

Winner Predictions

We have five frontrunners. First, the women who finished in the finals for the most preliminary competitions are Miss India Suman Rao and Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey with three each, and Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas with four.

Secondly, out of the four women with the highest global vote total, two of them also made the Top 10 in two preliminary competitions — Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha and Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh. Those five women are our winner predictions for the 2019 Miss World pageant.

The pageant finals are being held Saturday, Dec. 14, in London.

