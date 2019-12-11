Miss World Pageant Contestants & Winner Predictions 2019

The Miss World pageant is one of the largest pageants in the world with 111 countries represented in 2019. Here are the contestants who have finished in at least the Top 10 of at least one preliminary event.
Miss Armenia Liana Voskerchyan
This is just Armenia’s third time sending someone to the Miss World pageant and the first time having someone place in a preliminary competition. This 20-year-old political science student finished in the Top 5 of the talent portion.
Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho
This 19-year-old digital influencer and aspiring journalist finished in the Top 10 for the modeling competition, which saw the women modeling dresses of renowned British designer Zandra Rhodes.
Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite
This 22-year-old aspiring actress finished runner-up in the talent competition and won the sports day competition. She previously attended Yale University.
Miss Canada Naomi Colford
This 19-year-old nursing student finished second runner-up in the talent competition after performing a dance routine.
Miss Czech Republic Denisa Spergerova
This 19-year-old student is fluent in English, Czech and German and lives by the motto “if you find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere.” She finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.
Miss France Ophely Mezino
This 20-year-old chemistry student finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary and the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary. She hopes to someday own her own cosmetic company.
Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway
This 20-year-old science lecturer and lab instructor hopes to someday become a forensic chemist. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head competition.
Miss Hong Kong China Lila Lam
This 27-year-old yoga instructor studied Accounting and Finance at the University of Manchester. She finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.
Miss India Suman Rao
This 20-year-old student and model is a certified accountant from Mumbai University. She finished in the Top 10 in three preliminaries: modeling, head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose.
Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo
This 19-year-old college students dreams of starting her own business and easily picks up other languages. She finished in the Top 10 of the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.
Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
This 23-year-old is a psychology and women’s studies student at FLorida State University. She won the talent preliminary with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”
Miss Kazakhstan Madina Batyk
This 20-year-old nursing volunteer and student finished in the Top 10 of the modeling preliminary.
Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow
This 24-year-old TV presenter finished in the Top 10 Beauty With a Purpose preliminary because of her project Chance 4 Change, which focuses on providing awareness and education on baby dumping.
Miss Malta Nicole Vella
This 20-year-old psychology student has played the piano since she was six years old. She hopes to eventually get her masters in music therapy. She finished in the Top 5 of the talent competition.
Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez
This 20-year-old business student hopes to become a successful philanthropist. She also has two dogs, a cat, a bunny and a horse. She finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head preliminary.
Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova
This 19-year-old student is currently studying to be an English and French interpreter. She has won two national competitions in English Literature and finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head preliminary.
Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh
This 22-year-old neurology student hopes to become a voice in the health care industry. She finished in the Top 10 in the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.
Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha
This 23-year-old digital influence lives by the motto “eyes on the start, feet on the ground and heart in a happy place.” She finished in the Top 10 for both the head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.
Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
This 21-year-old public health student dreams of having her own fashion line. She finished in the Top 10 in the head-to-head, modeling and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary competitions and took second at the sports day competition.
Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla
This 20-year-old journalism student loves to dance and wants to build an art company to support Paraguyan culture and talent. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head preliminary.
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee
This 24-year-old actress and morning host loves extreme sports. She finished in the Top 10 of the head-to-head preliminary.
Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey
This 21-year-old social work student wants to someday become a United Nations ambassador. She finished in the Top 10 for modeling and head-to-head preliminary and finished third at the sports day preliminary.
Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour
This 24-year-old dental student is a flamenco and salsa dancer. She finished in the Top 10 in the Beauty With a Purpose preliminary.
Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande
This 24-year-old business student loves to play basketball and cook. She made the Top 10 in the modeling preliminary.
Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez
This 26-year-old dancer and painter finished Top 10 in the head-to-head and Beauty With a Purpose preliminary events.
Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh
This 19-year-old student aspires to work in the fashion industry. She made the Top 10 in the modeling and Beauty With a Purpose preliminaries.
Winner Predictions
We have five frontrunners. First, the women who finished in the finals for the most preliminary competitions are Miss India Suman Rao and Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey with three each, and Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas with four.
Secondly, out of the four women with the highest global vote total, two of them also made the Top 10 in two preliminary competitions — Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha and Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh. Those five women are our winner predictions for the 2019 Miss World pageant.
The pageant finals are being held Saturday, Dec. 14, in London.
READ NEXT: Miss World 2019 Results: Talent, Sports, Top Model & More