It’s less than a month until Christmas, which means you’ll be wanting to binge-watch a lot of Christmas movies, including the latest releases on Netflix. Here’s a look at which original movies are scheduled to release before Christmas, along with what’s already available from 2019.

‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby’ – December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby was released on Thursday, December 5, and it’s already a hit.

Everyone loves the royal parents.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

Just like the two movies before it, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (also referred to as A Christmas Prince 3) was filmed in Bucharest, Romania. The country they rule over, Aldovia, is not a real place. Aldovia is filmed in Bucharest, Romania.

‘Three Days of Christmas’: Season 1 on December 6

This is a Spanish TV drama that you’ll love to watch. The description reads: “Four sisters deal with family drama and secrets throughout three different time periods, all occurring on Christmas Day.” Another synopsis reads: “Nerea Barros, Elena Anaya, Anna Moliner, Verónica Echegui, Ángela Molina, Charo López, Victoria Abril and Verónica Forqué, lead the cast of this mini-series that takes place during Christmas Day.” This series is three episodes long.

‘Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas’ on December 6

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

This is a holiday special by Dreamworks releasing on December 6.

‘A Family Reunion Christmas’ on December 9

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

A Family Reunion Christmas is a holiday episode for Netflix’s series, where the McKellans face the ghosts of Christmas past.

‘Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father’: December 12

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

This is a comedy-variety Christmas show, following after Travels with Father. This comedy Christmas special was filmed at the Palladium in London.

Additional 2019 Originals

Here are more 2019 originals that you may have missed.

Sugar Rush Christmas released on Netflix on November 29.

Holiday Rush premiered on November 28.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

This romantic comedy tells the story of a radio DJ who was fired and gets back on radio with the help of his kids.

The Knight Before Christmas released on Netflix on November 21.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

This movie is being talked about a lot. You either love it or love to hate-watch it for the cheesy scenes that don’t make a lot of sense. This was Vanessa Hudgens’ second Netflix Christmas movie. Her last one was The Princess Switch.

Klaus is an animated movie that premiered on November 15.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

Let It Snow premiered on November 8. This movie was filmed in Canada.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

The movie is based on John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle’s bestselling book. And although the movie is set in Laurel, Illinois, the filming itself was done in Ontario, Canada, Atlas of Wonders shared.

Holiday in the Wild was the first Christmas movie to premiere on November 1.

VideoVideo related to netflix christmas movie schedule 2019: original holiday movies for december 2019-12-05T19:26:12-05:00

This movie was filmed on location in South Africa at an elephant orphanage. In the movie, Kristin Davis plays a New Yorker who goes to an African safari for Christmas, where she meets Rob Lowe, who is playing the role of a pilot in the region. Kristin Davis’s son is played by Rob Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe.

Davis told Parade that the movie is a “love letter to everyone I know in conservation, especially to the people who work with elephants. It’s near and dear to my heart.”

These are all just the Netflix Original Christmas movies. Netflix also has plenty of other Christmas movies in their lineup if you’re looking for something special to watch this holiday season.