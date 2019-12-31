New Year’s Eve TV Schedule: Show Times & Channels 2019-2020

As you make your New Year’s Eve plans to ring in 2020, make sure you know which channel you want to have on to mark the occasion. Most of the broadcast networks have a show airing live from Times Square, plus CNN has its annual Times Square coverage as well.

The various shows boast a who’s who of today’s top artists performing from various locations around the country, and there are usually some fun celebrity cameos to be had as well. So here is the TV schedule for your New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 needs.

ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, running from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

For the 46th year in a row, ABC is broadcasting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Famed entertainer Clark hosted the show up until 2004 when lingering effects from a stroke caused him to cede hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest; Clark continued to make guest appearances until his death in 2012. The show is now called Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The 2019 edition will feature co-host Lucy Hale after Seacrest’s usual co-host, Jenny McCarthy, stepped down after a decade of co-hosting the program, citing wanting to spend time with her son this year in and around filming the next season of The Masked Singer. Hale previously hosted the New Orleans portions of the program but will now be the Times Square correspondent in McCarthy’s place. Ciara will again appear as the emcee of the Hollywood concert segments, and Pose Emmy winner Billy Porter will step in to host the New Orleans segments.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – Bottles Will Pop!Live New Year's Eve at 8|7c on ABC! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2017-12-26T19:59:31.000Z

Performers this year include Post Malone, Korean pop group BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Ciara, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

CBS: CBS doesn’t cover New Year’s Eve. It is instead showing reruns of Bull, NCIS, FBI, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

CNN: New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT; New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin, 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

This is the third year Cooper and Cohen have co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s coverage from Times Square. Performers this year include 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Labelle, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and The Chainsmokers. After Cooper and Cohen ring in the new year from Times Square, they’ll kick it over to Lemon and Baldwin, who will be counting down live from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration.

Andy Cohen reveals gender of baby on New Year's EveTV host Andy Cohen reveals the gender of his baby on air with Anderson Cooper after announcing that he will become a father through surrogacy earlier this month. #CNN #News 2019-01-01T07:41:27.000Z

FOX: FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed, and part 2 runs 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed.

Harvey is hosting alongside co-hosts TV personality Maria Menounos and ex-NFLer Rob Gronkowski. Performers include The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers, and more. Special celebrity guests include Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, some WWE superstars, and Flirty Dancing host Jenna Dewan Tatum.

NBC: A Toast to 2019! hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT; New Year’s Eve Special 2020, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT, with a short break in the middle for local news.

NBC's New Year's Eve 2019 New York Ball Drop 720p HDNBC’s New Year’s Eve is coming back after taking a year off! The special, previously titled New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, will be hosted by Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen live from Times Square. They will be joined by Leslie Jones. Keith Urban will also join the telecast, hosting the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve party from Nashville’s Bicentennial State Park. NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2019 will air from 10-11pm ET/PT, then it will break for local news and return for the final countdown from 11:30pm-12:30am! We hope you have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve! 2019-01-01T07:32:34.000Z

Carson Daly returns to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020, with some help from Julianne Hough and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Hough will also be performing, along with X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, The Struts, and Gwen Stefani. Keith Urban will also perform from Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight event in Nashville.

