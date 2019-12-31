New Year’s Eve Countdown & Live Streams for Central Time Zone (2019-2020)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year in the Central time zone, we have countdown timers and live stream options for you. Since so many things are geared toward Eastern viewers and the Times Square drop, it can be tougher to find options for Central Time Zone viewers. We’ve got you covered for New Year’s Eve, as we say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. Read on for more details.

Live Countdown Timers for the Central Time Zone

If you’re looking for a countdown timer for the Central time zone, then you’ve come to the right place.

This countdown automatically detects the time zone based on your computer.

This countdown is for the Central time zone (Oklahoma City.)

You can even visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

The video countdown below includes countdowns from multiple locations around the world, including Dallas, which is in the Central time zone. You can find that countdown second-to-the-bottom on the left side.

Live Streams for Central Time Zone Viewers

EarthCam

EarthCam doesn’t just offer live streams from Times Square. You can also watch live streams of people celebrating from other locations including the Central time zone. You can see all the offerings here.

Click here to see a live stream of the Earth Cam showing New Orleans. Another New Orleans live stream from Bourbon Street is here. Yet another New Orleans stream is here. A stream from Dallas, Texas showing the skyline is here. Chicago’s skyline is here.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Celebration in the Central Time Zone

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN will hand off the show for Central time zone viewers at 11:30 p.m. Central. Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will host a countdown from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration, ringing in the New Year on Central time.

If you want to watch this event on live stream, CNN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here.

Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here.

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CNN. You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here.

CNN will also be live streaming the event from CNN.com’s homepage. You can also watch on mobile devices using CNN’s app for iOS and Android.

ABC’s Dick Clark Celebration in the Central Time Zone

You’re in for a treat if you’re watching tonight. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. The event, with Ryan Seacrest, starts at 7 p.m. Central on ABC. At 10 p.m. there’s a 30-minute break for local programming and then it resumes at 10:30 p.m. until 12:09 a.m. Central.

Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans on ABC, Deadline reported. Porter will be accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Usher for Central Coast viewers, ABC 7 reported.

AT&T TV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

YouTube TV: ABC (live in select markets) is one of 70-plus live TV channels included with YouTube TV.

